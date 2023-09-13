Buffy the Vampire Slayer Original Cast Returns for New Series Slayer

The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV show is a seminal and genre-defining experience for an entire generation of horror fans, with a number of key members of that TV series reuniting for the all-new Audible Original Slayers: A Buffyverse Story. Stars like Charisma Carpenter, James Marsters, and Anthony Head are all returning to the Buffy Universe for the project, which will also see the debut of various new and exciting characters, which picks up ten years after the original series finale. Additionally, guests attending New York Comic Con will get to check out a Slayers panel, as well as other Buffy-themed activations unfolding at the event. Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is set to premiere on Thursday, October 12th.

"I'm ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief," James Marsters shared in a statement. "I'm excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling."

"Slayers: A Buffyverse Story offers a fresh, dynamic take on a cult-classic that takes listeners on a fun and nostalgic ride," Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible, added. "The all-star cast reprising beloved roles, as well as newcomers, bring to life a storyline that will entertain fans of the original series and pull in first-time Sunnydale visitors."

Per press release, "The audio original was written by original cast member Amber Benson alongside writer Christopher Golden, and directed by Benson, Golden, and Kc Wayland. For the first time in 20 years, the supernatural drama will reunite original series stars James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield, Amber Benson, James Charles Leary, Danny Strong along with fresh faces such as Laya DeLeon Hayes. The audio original brings fans a fresh story and a new world, filled with horror, heart, humor, and surprises at every turn.

"The upcoming scripted audio original picks up 10 years after the events of the final episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Since then, Spike (James Marsters) has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he's back to his evil ways. When his cover is compromised by sixteen-year-old Indira Nunnally (Laya DeLeon Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more. While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers never existed...a reality where Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer. She needs Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world...his old flame, Drusilla (Juliet Landau)."

The New York Comic Con panel will be held on Friday, October 13th at 1:30 p.m. ET on the NYCC Main Stage. The panel is described, "Welcome back to the Hellmouth. Join an ensemble from the original cast plus Buffyverse newbies -- Charisma Carpenter, Emma Caulfield Ford, James Charles Leary, Juliet Landau, James Marsters, Laya DeLeon Hayes, alongside writers and directors, Amber Benson and Christopher Golden -- as they discuss coming together to make Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, an all-new audio adventure from Audible releasing October 12th."

Listen to Slayers: A Buffyverse Story exclusively on Audible, beginning October 12th.

