Ben Affleck Reveals His Buffy the Vampire Slayer Role Was Dubbed Over

Ben Affleck has been a staple in pop culture ever since his first breakout role in Dazed and Confused back in 1993 and then had his first leading role in Glory Daze back in 1997. Affleck would go on to play numerous roles like Marvel's Daredevil and even Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. But there was one movie that fans didn't notice that Affleck was in and that was the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie. Affleck plays a background actor in the movie who's a basketball player while they're trying to kill a character. In a new interview with Uproxx, the actor reveals that his voice was actually dubbed over in the film.

"I got one line … it was for a basketball player. I was feeling it. I felt authentically afraid. And then I went and saw the movie with friends … and I sounded very different. And I realized right then they re-recorded my line. I was so bad," Affleck revealed. "They needed me to be in the scene, but the director [Fran Rubel Kuzui] obviously [was like], 'I can't hear the voice again!' They had to pay someone to come in and say, 'Hey man, take it.' Because apparently, I couldn't say that convincingly enough."

