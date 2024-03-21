Smallville Animated Sequel Series Gets Major Update

For generations of fans, Smallville has remained a unique touchstone for the DC Universe. The live-action series aired on The WB and The CW from 2001 through 2011, establishing a distinct take on DC's heroes and villains in the process. After Smallville's series finale, the world of the show did continue in an official tie-in comic, and there has been talk in recent years of reviving the show through a sequel animated series. While a Smallville animated series has yet to properly come to fruition, Lex Luthor actor Michael Rosenbaum explained in a recent interview with ScreenRant that the series could see the light of day at "the right time."

"All I could share is that it's a great idea," Rosenbaum expllained. "We have Al and Miles, the creators of Smallville backing us up. When it's the right time, we'd like to go and do this; pitch to Warner Bros. It has to be the right time, and right now is not the right time. We had the strike, we had a change of executives at DC — one being one of my best friends in the world, James Gunn. When the time's right, I think it's something that's a no brainer, unless they have other ideas. We'd like to do it — the whole cast would like to do it. They would voice their own character from the show, and we have a concept of what the show is."

What Would the Smallville Animated Series Be About?

There has been no indication at this point what the Smallville animated series would be about, especially since it has been nearly fifteen years since the original series came to a close. Tom Welling, who portrayed Clark Kent / Superman on the series, previously hinted that the animated continuation would continue right after the events of the show's series finale, so there's a chance that the aforementioned sequel comics could potentially serve as source material.

"We're working on animated series that picks up right after our Smallville [finale] and...telling our own story," Welling explained in a 2022 interview. "Our vision is that we get Erica. It might be tough to get Allison. But even Sam Jones III [who played Pete Ross] and Lionel Luthor is going to be a big part of that. John Glover wants to do it, we've already been into this. We've already gotten animation, we just don't have the stories yet because Al and Miles are busy doing Tim Burton-like movies. As soon as they are done with that, we're going to do this. I want to be Clark's voice, I want Erica to be Lois's voice. That's going to be the fun of it. I think there's a story that Al and Miles are going to tell that's individual and new and call it a multiverse thing. But let's see where it goes, and it'll be fun, so yeah."

