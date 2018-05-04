Tom Welling And Michael Rosenbaum Interested In ‘Smallville’ Animated Series

There will always be love for Smallville amongst DC fans, and it seems the cast would love to take that series into animation.

Smallville focused on Clark Kent’s life before becoming Superman, and during its 10 seasons explored all sorts of places within the DC Universe. Stars Tom Welling (Clark) and Michael Rosenbaum (Lex) have since moved on to other things, but both appeared at Awesome-Con, where they were asked if Smallville could return on DC’s upcoming streaming service or in some sort of animated project (via Kryptonsite).

“I mean, animated could be fun,” Welling said.

“I said to Al [Gough, one of Smallville’s creators], we should do an animated Smallville,” Rosenbaum said. “That would be huge! I mean, Smallville: The Animated Series, with all the real voices? And I wouldn’t have to shave my head! We’ve got to do that. Can you imagine us on mics doing the same dialogue?”

It’s hard to believe that if it did actually make it into animation the rest of the cast wouldn’t come along for the ride, which included Erica Durance (Lois Lane), Annette O’Toole (Martha Kent), Allison Mack (Chloe Sullivan), Justin Hartley (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), and Cassidy Freeman (Tess Mercer). It would also mean that Welling could play the character of Superman without having to don an actual costume, something the show avoided during its original run until the final episode.

The Smallville story has actually already been continued in the realm of comics, where a successful Smallville series picked up where the finale left off. That series ran from 2012 to 2015, but the show picked up more fans when it released in its entirety on Hulu.

Rosenbaum has plenty of experience in the animation field, as he provided the voice of the Flash during the popular Justice League animated series. He reprised that role in Justice League: Doom, and also provided voices in Lollipop Chainsaw, Throne of Atlantis, and Batman: Arkham Knight. He recently appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as well.

Welling’s been less active than Rosenbaum in the acting world, with only a few projects here and there since Smallville. He reentered the acting industry though recently on Fox’s Lucifer, where he plays the role of Marcus Pierce, and shakes that series up quite well.