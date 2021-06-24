✖

Smallville fans got an unexpected surprise when the series was part of DC and CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths, bringing back Tom Welling and giving us a glimpse at what happened at the series ended. It was awesome to see Welling back in the role and see that Clark and Lois had started their family since we last saw them, but that might not be the last we see from Smallville's universe. In a new Cameo, Welling responded to a fan who loved the show, and right at the end of the message he teased that he's working on an animated series with Michael Rosenbaum, who of course played Lex Luthor in the series.

Welling revealed that they are developing the project and hoping to get as many original cast members from the show involved, but he didn't say exactly who else would be involved or where they hope it will air. You can check out the full post below.

AHHHHHHHHHHHHH SMALLVILLE ANIMATED SERIES IS COMING!!!!! pic.twitter.com/k9BSSKnipm — The Best of the Best is a Raimi Shill (@alwaysthebestM) June 24, 2021

"Maybe there's a Smallville marathon coming your way. Michael Rosenbaum and I are actually working on an animated series to bring those characters back to life and use as many of the original cast members as possible," Welling said. "Don't tell anybody though, it's a secret, we're still working on it."

Welling also teased that a Smallville marathon was happening soon, but didn't say when.

A Smallville animated series could take one of several paths. It could either retell the story of the original Smallville and get it in front of a new audience, or it could pick up the story where things left off and continue those adventures. That's actually been done in the Smallville comics, which pick up after Clark has taken on the mantle and costume of Superman, so it will be interesting to see what direction the animated series takes.

The last we saw of Clark in the original series was him finally donning the costume and becoming Superman, and in Crisis Luthor tries to head to his reality and kill him with Kryptonite. Unfortunately, that doesn't go according to plan for Luthor, as Clark just picks up the Kryptonite and throws it. It doesn't have any effect on him since he gave up his powers, and when Luthor steps on a toy, he realizes Clark has a child. Clark tells him that is worth more than any powers, but he still punches him and proves he will always be stronger before Luthor leaves.

So yeah, sign me up for a Smallville animates series ASAP.

Do you want to see a Smallville animated series? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Smallville and DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!