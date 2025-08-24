Smiling Friends Returns With New Short Ahead of Season 3: Watch

Smiling Friends is coming back to Adult Swim later this Fall with a brand new season of episodes, but Adult Swim has brought the series back for a hilarious new short for fans to enjoy in the meantime. Smiling Friends has been one of the most successful originals released on Adult Swim in the last few years, so it’s been no surprise to see that the animated series had not only locked down three seasons very quickly but has since locked down five seasons before Season 3 even premiered. It’s got a very bright future ahead of it with lots of wacky adventures on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Smiling Friends Season 3 will be making its full premiere later this year, but Adult Swim has been sparking up the anticipation for these new episodes with special “Smiling Shorts” that revisit Charlie and Pim while we all wait for the new season. The first short came as quite a surprise as it gave Pim a makeover, and now the latest introduces a wacky new character named Roy Dismey. Check out Smiling Friends‘ new short below as shared by Adult Swim.

When Does Smiling Friends Season 3 Come Out?

Play video

Smiling Friends Season 3 is currently scheduled to air with Adult Swim sometime later this Fall, but has yet to nail down a more concrete release date as of this time. But while we wait for the third season to hit, Adult Swim has announced they have renewed the animated series for Seasons 4 and 5 as well. It’s a promising update for fans of the animated series as it means that the show is going to continue into the future without fear of slowing down, but the creators behind the series themselves have already started to consider when they want to end its run.

Smiling Friends co-creator Zach Hadel shad the following on social media when Seasons 4 and 5 were first announced earlier this year, “[Michael Cusack] and i decided very early on we didn’t want the show to overstay its welcome or get stale, and we intend to stick by that. i don’t know how long we’ll go on for, but i’m really proud of what we’ve created and i’m excited for everyone to see what’s in store for this season” the co-creator began. “[B]ig thanks to our hardworking creative team who work tirelessly to make the show as good as it can be, the network for allowing us to make the show we want to make, and everyone out there for even watching this slop in the first place.”

If you wanted to catch up with Smiling Friends ahead of the third season, you can find the first two seasons of the animated series, along with the “Smiling Friends Go to Brazil” special released in between the seasons, now streaming with HBO Max. It’s certainly one of the most unique animated series now airing with Adult Swim, so fans are going to want to check it out if they haven’t seen it in action yet.