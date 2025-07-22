Smiling Friends Surprises Fans With Season 3 Sneak Peek Clip: Watch

Smiling Friends is coming back to Adult Swim with Season 3 of the wacky animated series later this Fall, but fans have gotten a surprise look at the new season with a sneak peek clip showing off a big makeover. Smiling Friends has been one of the most successful original animated series making their debut with Adult Swim in recent memory, and it’s no surprise to see that a third season is already slated for a debut later this Fall. As fans continue to wait for the new episodes, we’ve actually gotten some brand new materials that haven’t been seen before.

Smiling Friends is gearing up to really kick off its promotional train soon with all sorts of potential new images, clips and more coming our way, and Adult Swim has started things off with a new surprise. With a new short released on their official YouTube page, Smiling Friends fans have gotten the first new look at Pim and Charlie in a long while. Hilariously, it’s definitely a new look at Pim that potentially teases some of the wackiness we’ll get in the new season. Check it out below.

When Does Smiling Friends Season 3 Come Out?

Smiling Friends Season 3 will be airing sometime later this Fall with Adult Swim, but more concrete details about its actual release date have yet to be announced at this time. But while fans wait on the third season to hit, Adult Swim has already renewed Smiling Friends for both Seasons 4 and 5. This renewal is great news for the animated hit, and fans are luckily going to see it continue for a while longer. But the creators behind it themselves have also stated that they are already thinking about when to bring the animated series to its eventual end.

Smiling Friends co-creator Zach Hadel stated the following on social media when Seasons 4 and 5 were announced, “[Michael Cusack] and i decided very early on we didn’t want the show to overstay its welcome or get stale, and we intend to stick by that. i don’t know how long we’ll go on for, but i’m really proud of what we’ve created and i’m excited for everyone to see what’s in store for this season” the co-creator began. “[B]ig thanks to our hardworking creative team who work tirelessly to make the show as good as it can be, the network for allowing us to make the show we want to make, and everyone out there for even watching this slop in the first place.”

Smiling Friends Plans SDCC 2025 Takeover

Smiling Friends Season 3 is one of the many shows that Adult Swim is bringing to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 later this month too. Not only will series co-creators Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack be attending a special panel on July 25th where they will be showing off the new season, but Smiling Friends is also being touted as one of the special premieres being showcased during the “Adult Swim’s Night of New” event during the convention too.

“Adult Swim’s Night of New” is a special outdoor screening event offering never before aired materials from Adult Swim including the first look at Rick and Morty‘s Season 8 finale, full episodes of Smiling Friends and other new shows they now have in the works such as Women Wearing Shoulder Pads (which is making its premiere this August) and Haha, You Clowns. Unfortunately, this event likely won’t make its way online unlike other previous events of its kind seen in the past.