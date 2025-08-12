Adult Swim Has a New Live-Action Series Coming Soon

Adult Swim might be a great place for animated shows, but it’s also a great place for wild new live-action TV shows too as they have announced a new sketch comedy show is in the works. Adult Swim has been on a hot streak lately with the originals that fans have gotten to see over the course of the past year (and some even making their debut this Summer), and each new one making its premiere is just that much more intriguing to see as a result. This is especially true when a new project can find a way to stand out among the pack.

Adult Swim has officially announced The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza, a live-action, quarter-hour series created by and starring the titular Jordan Mendoza as a scared man navigating a wild and nightmarish world. With its teases of blending of surreal horror and comedy, this show is already seeming like it’s going to stand out. But as of this initial announcement, no teaser promotional images have been revealed to show what it’s actually going to look like in motion just yet.

What Is The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza?

Jordan Mendoza is a supervising producer on the upcoming Hulu series (starring Glen Powell) Chad Powers as while as writing and producing for Overcompensating. Mendoza has starred in projects like Neon, No Hard Feelings, Problemista, Please Don’t Destroy, Sorry Baby and more. Mendoza has also written for shows like Dave, Big Mouth, Beavis & Butt-Head, Human Resources and more. Mendoza will be starring directing and executive producing The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza alongside Aaron Brown, David Martin and Jonathan Stern also serving as executive producers on the new live-action sketch comedy series.

The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza will be a quarter-hour long live-action series produced for Adult Swim by Avalon (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Catastrophe, Starstruck, Taskmaster), and teases that the new series “blends sharp comedy with surreal horror, diving deep into the subconscious of its protagonist to explore fears that are both deeply personal and strikingly universal” by Adult Swim. The series will be launching with Adult Swim in the United States while Avalon will be overseeing its international release.

“Jordan’s voice is fresh, fearless, and completely original,” said Cameron Tang, VP of Development, Adult Swim of the new series announcement. “This series is a wild, funny, and sometimes unsettling ride through the mind of a brilliant creator—and exactly the kind of boundary-pushing comedy our audience expects.” But as of the time of this initial announcement, no release window or date has been revealed for the new project. With Adult Swim confirming it’s in the works, however, we’ll likely be seeing more of the series as development sparks in full.

Adult Swim has had a lot of success with live-action TV shows in the past even among the other animated favorites, so there’s always a place for new attempts at comedy and striking a chord with the audience. It’s now just a matter of seeing what kind of new show this turns out to be.