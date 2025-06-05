Smiling Friends Season 3 Release Window Reportedly Revealed

The Smiling Friends wasted little time in becoming one of the biggest new bands of animated characters on Adult Swim. Charlie, Pim, Alan, Mr. Boss, and other employees have been attempting to deliver smiles in some wild scenarios. With the second season arriving and departing last year, Cartoon Network fans have been waiting patiently to see if the surreal characters will return sooner rather than later. In a new report, it appears as though Adult Swim Canada has spilled the beans on when we can expect season three to make landfall and we might not be waiting for as long as you think.

In a new report from Corus Entertainment, one of Canada’s biggest mass media and entertainment companies, the beans were spilled that Smiling Friends’ third season would arrive this fall. Typically, Adult Swim series won’t air exceptionally early in Canada than in the United States, most likely meaning that Charlie and Pim could arrive as soon as this fall in America. The description from Corus is straight to the point, reading as such, “Meanwhile, Smiling Friends returns for Season 3 this fall.” Alongside the big reveal that the Cartoon Network series would return, the report also revealed that Regular Show: The Lost Tapes and Robot Chicken: Self Discovery Special are in the programming block’s future.

Smiling Friends at Annecy

Cartoon Network

While we might be waiting several months for Smiling Friends season three, fans attending the Annecy International Animation Film Festival will get a sneak peek at what is to come. Taking place in just around a week, June 11th, the panel will bring together the show’s creators to both focus on the production and the upcoming season, “Join series Co-Creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel for a behind-the-scenes look at the hit Adult Swim series featuring an exclusive peek at the upcoming third season.”

Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with co-creator Michael Cusack about the next season and its current status, “Seeing as we’ve had two seasons to work up to this, we know the characters so much more now. It’s going really well. I’m trying to be careful not to spoil anything, but I won’t because I’m a professional. But, no. It’s good. It’s going very, very well. Zach [Hadel] and I are writing, and we’re in production. YOLO doesn’t slow it down at all because I can go back and forth. I can run between shows very quickly. So, we’re going well.”

Much like Rick And Morty, Smiling Friends has been doing great for Adult Swim in the ratings department. In 2024, season two for Charlie and Pim outpaced season one by twenty-eight percent, hopefully meaning that the Cartoon Network show will have a long future on the network.

