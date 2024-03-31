Saturday Night Live Fans Ecstatic Over Please Don't Destroy's Return
The Please Don't Destroy squad has returned after an extended hiatus.
The Please Don't Destroy trio has become a major part of Saturday Night Live, with the live sketch comedy typically reserving a spot for the up-and-coming comedians. Between a two-week SNL break, plus some additional episodes the group wasn't included in, Please Don't Destroy returned with one of their classic pre-recorded sketches during the March 30th edition of the show.
In the sketch, PDD joined forces with host Ramy Youssef and musical guest Travis Scott as they smoke a little too much marijuana before going out on the town. The sketch then turns into a music video where the trio, Youssef, and Scott go through hilarious situations where they're increasingly harder to communicate with. Suffice it to say, fans of Saturday Night Live are loving the moment—keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
Omg that please don’t destroy song was amazing 😂— The Mexican Jew (@themexicanjew__) March 31, 2024
Please don’t Destroy be killing it lmaooo #SNL— Dwayne Yamamoto (@MarcelsNirvana) March 31, 2024
IDC what anyone else thinks, Please Don't Destroy are freaking hilarious 🤣🥰— Monica Vanzant (@MonicaVanzant) March 31, 2024
PLEASE DON'T DESTROY x TRAVIS SCOTT WOOOOOOOOOOO 🗣️🔥🗣️🔥🗣️🔥🗣️🔥🗣️🔥🗣️🔥🗣️🔥🗣️🔥🔥🔥🔥🗣️🔥🔥🔥🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽— USED TO BE @J_KidMWA (@JKIDD15_) March 31, 2024
The new Please Don’t Destroy video was good and funny. #snl— Joey Padron (@JoeyPadron34) March 31, 2024
please don’t destroy kind of my favorite part of snl pic.twitter.com/qMyMZm9USy— jillian (@indierecqrds) March 31, 2024
Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?
Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.
Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.prev