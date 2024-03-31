Saturday Night Live Fans Ecstatic Over Please Don't Destroy's Return

The Please Don't Destroy trio has become a major part of Saturday Night Live, with the live sketch comedy typically reserving a spot for the up-and-coming comedians. Between a two-week SNL break, plus some additional episodes the group wasn't included in, Please Don't Destroy returned with one of their classic pre-recorded sketches during the March 30th edition of the show.

In the sketch, PDD joined forces with host Ramy Youssef and musical guest Travis Scott as they smoke a little too much marijuana before going out on the town. The sketch then turns into a music video where the trio, Youssef, and Scott go through hilarious situations where they're increasingly harder to communicate with. Suffice it to say, fans of Saturday Night Live are loving the moment—keep scrolling to see what people are saying!