SNL: Steve Martin, Martin Short Reprise Father of the Bride Roles, Kieran Culkin Makes Surprise Appearance

Steve Martin and Martin Short hosted last night's episode of Saturday Night Live and ended the evening by reprising their roles from the Father of the Bride movies. The sketch presents itself as Father of the Bride Part 8, the eighth installment of the Father of the Bride film series (of which there are only two, at least in the Martin-led version). In it, Martin's character panics (again) when his daughter (here played by SNL cast member Heidi Gardner) gets engaged (again). The sketch sees Short reprising his role as eccentric wedding coordinator Franck Eggelhoffer. Kieran Culkin makes a surprise SNL appearance to reprise his role as the bride's little brother, Matty.

Culkin wasn't the only surprise in the Father of the Bride sketch. Martin and Short's Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez, who had popped up earlier in the evening, appeared again as the would-be wedding singer. You can watch the sketch below.

Martin and Short's 1991 Father of the Bride movie remade the 1950 film of the same name. The 1995 sequel, Father of the Bride Part II, was a remake of the original film's sequel, Father's Little Dividend. In 2020, Martin, Short, and Culkin reunited with the rest of the Father of the Bride cast, including Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and George Newbern, for a short "sequel" on Netflix titled Father of the Bride Part 3(ish).

A new Father of the Bride remake debuted on HBO Max earlier this year. That version stars Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta, Ana Fabrega, and Chloe Fineman.

Martin once held the record for most times hosting Saturday Night Live, having hosted 15 times before last night. He has since ceded that title to Alec Baldwin, who has hosted the show 19 times. He's popped up for cameo appearances several times since then. Short has made similar surprise appearances since he hosted the show in 2013.

What's next for Saturday Night Live?

This Saturday Night Live season has been about rebuilding the show's cast after losing eight regulars. Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, and Melissa Villaseñor all left the show after its 47th season. To fill the gap, SNL promoted Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson to the main cast and added Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

Brandi Carlile served as last night's musical guest. There's one more Saturday Night Live episode before the end of the year. Next week, Elvis star Austin Butler hosts the show with musical guest Lizzo filling in for The Yeah Yeah Yeahs.