SNL: Selena Gomez Makes Surprise Appearance During Steve Martin, Martin Short Monologue

Steve Martin and Martin Short took to Stage 8H at 30 Rock to host Saturday Night Live and they weren't alone. Like many suspected, the pair brought along with them their Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez, who made a surprise appearance. The pair concluded their opening monologue for the episode by reading their eulogies for each other, with Martin concluding his tribute to Short with "Now that Marty's gone, who will I ever work with?" Gomez then popped up next to him, adding: "What about me?!" Gomez previously hosted SNL at the end of Season 47 which featured none other than an appearance by Steve Martin. It's fitting that he returned the favor for her.

A third season of Only Murders in the Building was previously ordered, adding Paul Rudd to the cast as well. Despite the overwhelming success of the series however, Martin, who also co-created the show, has previously said he believes it will be his final role.

"We were very happy just doing the live show," Martin shared with The Hollywood Reporter about his live show with costar Martin Short. "There may be a natural end to that -- somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out -- but I wouldn't do it without Marty. When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

Martin has made multiple appearances on Saturday Night Live in recent years having appeared in the 2022 mid-season finale when he was all set to welcome Paul Rudd into the "Five Timers Club," he would appear again two months later for a John Mulaney-hosted episode where they would welcome him to the group as well, appearing alongside Candice Bergen, Tina Fey, Elliott Gould, Conan O'Brien and Rudd in yet another Five Timers Club sketch. Tonight's episode marked the first appearance of Martin Short on the stage again since he last made a cameo back in 2013, having previously hosted ten years ago.