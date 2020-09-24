Father of the Bride Part 3 (Ish) Reunion Coming to Netflix

The Banks family is coming together once again! At a time where the casts of classic comedies are reuniting or holding table reads for charity, the cast of the Father of the Bride franchise has something special in store. Netflix announced on Thursday that Nancy Meyers brought the actors from the Father of the Brides films together for a third installment of the series, Father of the Bride Part 3 (Ish). The reunion special will take place in modern day and seemingly tell a new story. It's set to air on the Netflix YouTube and Facebook pages on Friday afternoon.

The returning cast includes Steve Martin as George Banks, Diane Keaton as Nina Banks, Kieran Culkin as Matty Banks, Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Annie Banks-MacKenzie, George Newbern as Bryan MacKenzie, and Martin Short as Franck Eggelhoffer. There will also be a few special guests that are being kept a secret ahead of the event.

The Banks family is back for a very special event! Premiering TOMORROW at 3pm PST / 6pm EST on Netflix YouTube and Facebook pic.twitter.com/3GS0nu9eR3 — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2020

Writer and director Nancy Meyers penned the screenplays for the original Father of the Bride films, which were released in theaters in 1991 and 1995, and she's responsible for creating this new story that has brought the characters together again. The mini-sequel, which Meyers wrote and directed, will be benefiting World Central Kitchen.

Father of the Bride tells the story of a middle-class man whose 21-year-old daughter tells him that she has decided to get married, and he has quite a bit of trouble letting her go. The sequel, Father of the Bride Part II, follows the family as both George's daughter and wife become pregnant at around the same time.

Meyers has long been a supporter of World Central Kitchen, and a big reason behind doing this sequel was to raise money and awareness for its cause. You can find more information about World Central Kitchen on its website.

Are you looking forward to the new Father of the Bride special? Let us know in the comments!

Father of the Bride Part 3 (Ish) will air live on Netflix's YouTube and Facebook accounts on Friday, September 25th at 6 pm ET.