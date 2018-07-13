‘SNL’ Star Kenan Thompson Finally Gets First Emmy Nomination

Now we know why Kenan Thompson has stuck around Saturday Night Live for so long — he was waiting for his Emmy nomination.

The longtime Saturday Night Live cast member was recognized with his first nomination as a performer since joining the show in 2003, one of 21 nods for the NBC variety sketch series.

Thompson was previously nominated in 2017 in the Original Music and Lyrics category. This year, the comedian was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, which mean he will compete against fellow SNL actor Alec Baldwin, Baskets’ Louie Anderson, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Titus Burgess, Atlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Tony Shalhoub and Barry’s Henry Winkler.

Some of Thompson’s most memorable Saturday Night Live skits, so far, include the “What’s up with that?” skits, his Steve Harvey/Family Feud impressions, Black Jeopardy, and of course “The Rent is too Damn High.”

Along with Thompson’s long-deserved recognition, co-star Aidy Bryant also earned her first acting nomination, Entertainment Weekly reports, alongside Emmy veterans Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon.

The series also secured nominations for season 43 hosts Tina Fey, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Hader and Donald Glover in the Guest Actor and Guest Actress in a Comedy categories.

Thompson’s nomination also come sin a year where some of the award show’s favorite shows were either out of the running or completely ignored. ABC’s Modern Family was not nominated for the first time since the series premiered in 2009, while HBO’s Veep did not air a new season, meaning it was not considered for nominations in 2018.

Other notable snubs in comedy this year include no Emmy love for CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Jane the Virgin, as well popular Netflix series American Vandal (although it did get a nomination for Writing for a Limited Series).

It was a good year for diverse nominations, however, as Sandra Oh became the first actress of Asian descent to be recognized in the Lead Actress in a Drama category.

“I’m struggling to find the right words for it,” Oh told The Hollywood Reporter. “I feel quite serious about it. What’s a blend of the words ‘seriousness’ and ‘joyous’? I’m absolutely thrilled. I feel my community at all times; I am my community at all times. I have joy not only for the show and myself and family, but also for my community. Hopefully my community can feel like they have representation as well.”

Take a look at the full list of nominations for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will air Monday, Sept. 17 on NBC.