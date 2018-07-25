‘Snowpiercer’ TV Series to Air Internationally on Netflix

It looks like viewers outside of the United States will soon have a chance to see Snowpiercer.

Netflix has officially secured the international rights for TNT‘s forthcoming television adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The deal will allow the streaming titan to premiere the series globally outside of the U.S. and China in 2019.

The Snowpiercer series draws inspiration from the graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, and tells the story of a dystopian future where all remaining people live on a speeding train. The cars are divided up based on social standing, eventually causing an uprising from the lower-class people in the back of the train. The graphic novel was adapted into a fan-favorite movie by Bong Joon Ho in 2013, which starred Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton.

“I’m a personal fan of Bong Joon Ho’s epic film and jumped at the chance to honor his original vision, yet expand upon the world and characters with a diverse, award-winning cast,” Sarah Aubrey, Executive VP of Original Orogramming at TNT, said when the project was ordered to series. “Science fiction is the perfect genre to examine issues of race, class, gender and natural resources with thought-provoking and exciting storytelling. Snowpiercer will explore those relevant issues while embarking on a wild, action-filled ride.”

The television adaptation of Snowpiercer is set to star Jennifer Connelly and Hamilton’s Daveed Diggs, and will be showrun by Orphan Black’s Graeme Mason. Scott Derrickson directed the series’ initial pilot episode, but departed with the project last month due to its new “creative vision”.

Snowpiercer is set to debut on TNT sometime in 2019. ComicBook.com will provide more updates as they come about.