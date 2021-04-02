Yes, Solar Opposites Is Really Releasing a Holiday Special

✖

Hulu's hit animated series Solar Opposites finally returned with its highly-anticipated second season this past week, finally continuing the story of Terry, Korvo, the replicants, and the devastating society within the Wall. There are only eight episodes in the second season, which means that quite a lot of Solar Opposites fans have already seen the tease after the finale's ending scene, which seemingly announces that a holiday special is on the way. Of course, given the show's meta sense of humor, many have wondered whether the holiday announcement was just a joke, or if it's actually happening.

Well, according to Solar Opposites co-creator Justin Roiland, the holiday episode is a very real thing. There's no release window for the holiday special just yet, so we don't know when it will be released, but Roiland has said that the comedy of the standalone episode will rival some of the funniest bits in his other series, Rick and Morty.

"It’s amazing," Roiland told Syfy Wire. "I know that doesn’t say anything. I said before that’s the first time I’ve laughed in the booth to the point where it took me 10 minutes to get through a line of dialogue. The last time that happened was on the 'Pickle Rick' episode of Rick and Morty. I don’t know if it was just the mood I was in, combined with that line hitting me a specific way. But it’s just such an absurd concept. It’s so Christmas-y and holiday [themed]. It’s so f***in' awesome. No sh**, I think it might be my favorite episode of the entire Season 2... The other thing I can say about it is that it introduces a specific sci-fi tech that if we wanted to, we could do a lot more with it. It’s just great."

According to co-creator Mike McMahan, the holiday special will be completely disconnected from the rest of Season 2. This means that there won't be any Wall story in the episode at all.

"There’s no Wall in the Christmas episode. It’s flat-out disconnected from the rest of the season," McMahan said. "It truly is: ‘What if somebody made the mistake of hiring me, Justin, Josh [Bycel, co-showrunner], and the rest of the team to make an actual Christmas episode? And how would we have portrayed them?’... On the surface, it seems pretty f***in' Christmas-y at first. I fear a family sitting down and being like, ‘What other Christmas things does Hulu have?’ And then they start watching this and then at one point, they have to slam the TV down. ‘Children! Run to your rooms and pray!’"

