This Solar Opposites Valentine's Day Special Clip Proves Things Are Back to "Normal" (Exclusive)

In the few short years since Solar Opposites was released on fans, the series has earned a passionate following, to the point that it has even earned multiple holiday specials focusing on Christmas and Halloween. A new Solar Opposites special is right around the corner, with the Solar Opposites Valentine's Day Special set to debut on Hulu this weekend. Ahead of the special's premiere, you can check out an exclusive clip that mockingly jokes about how previous specials don't come with long-lasting ramifications. You can check out the exclusive clip below before the Solar Opposites Valentine's Day Special premieres on Hulu on February 5th.

The new special is described, "The Solar Opposites get romantic AF in their very first Valentine's Day Special!"

Season 4 of the series debuted on Hulu last year, which they described, "Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food, and fun stuff. In Season 4, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal... for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all-new Silvercops adventures!"

While a Season 5 of the series has been confirmed, it's currently unclear how long the series will run, and while it's an animated series without much connective tissue, Season 4 did bring with it some changes to the status quo. Ahead of Season 4, producer Sydney Ryan addressed what the overall arc for the series would be, hinting that executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel did have an endgame in mind.

"I can't really speak to what's in Mike and Josh's heads, but from what we've discussed -- yes, there is a real threat of the world being destroyed by the Pupa," Ryan shared with ComicBook.com in 2023. "We've seen in previous episodes that usually when Shlorpian teams are sent out, they don't end up becoming a family. The Solar's are really different from all of the other Shlorpians which is something that has always frustrated Korvo, even though now he's falling for Terry, too. Mike has a plan for how this all plays out, and if you've been watching the entire series, you'll be happy with where it goes. I think that's all I can say for now!"

The Solar Opposites Valentine's Day Special premieres on Hulu on February 5th.

