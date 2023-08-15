Solar Opposites Producer Addresses Eventual Series Endgame (Exclusive)

Solar Opposites may not be ending any time soon, but it's building towards something VERY big.

How is Solar Opposites going to end? That may seem like a strange question to ask about Hulu's acclaimed animated comedy, given that most of its episodes don't seem to have much connective tissue. It's a series about the misadventures of a family of aliens living on Earth and doing ridiculous things. If you've been paying attention, however, you've probably noticed that Solar Opposites is building towards something big. The Opposites initially landed on Earth with one purpose: Take care of the Pupa until it grows to full strength and conquers the entire planet.

For Solar Opposites, that wasn't just an empty premise that helped kick the show off in the early episodes. While there's no telling exactly how or when the show will come to an end, the original mission and the evolution of the Pupa are still part of the overall plan.

ComicBook.com chatted with Solar Opposites producer Sydney Ryan over email ahead of the show's Season 4 debut. When we asked about the eventual climax of the series, Ryan confirmed that executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel are very much building to a conclusion of the Pupa story. That is a bill that will eventually come due.

"I can't really speak to what's in Mike and Josh's heads, but from what we've discussed – yes, there is a real threat of the world being destroyed by the Pupa," Ryan said.

"We've seen in previous episodes that usually when Shlorpian teams are sent out, they don't end up becoming a family. The Solar's are really different from all of the other Shlorpians which is something that has always frustrated Korvo, even though now he's falling for Terry too. Mike has a plan for how this all plays out, and if you've been watching the entire series, you'll be happy with where it goes. I think that's all I can say for now!"

Solar Opposites Season 4 Recasting

Solar Opposites had to recast Korvo going into Season 4, following the dismissal of star and co-creator Justin Roiland. Rather than find a similar voice to Roiland's, the team behind Solar Opposites went in a totally different direction, hiring Dan Stevens and having him use his natural British accent.

Ryan explained to ComicBook.com why the series decided to do something so drastically different when it came to finding a new lead.

"We didn't want to match the previous voice and felt like it would come across like we were doing a cover song," Ryan told us. "Solar is a show where wild stuff can happen, and since the aliens already have ray guns that can do all sorts of things, we thought it would be funny to use this in-show method to explain the voice change. Even with a big shift, we still wanted to preserve the humor and emotional aspects that we've built for Korvo over the years. We worked with our casting team, listened to a ton of auditions, and met with some incredible actors."

What Is Solar Opposites Season 4 About?

Here's the official synopsis for Solar Opposites Season 4:

"Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In Season 4, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal... for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!"

All 11 episodes of Solar Opposites Season 4 are now available to stream on Hulu.