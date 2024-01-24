Solar Opposites Valentine's Day Special Trailer Released

Solar Opposites is coming back for a new special episode for Valentine's Day, and Hulu has dropped the first trailer for the new special ahead of its release! Solar Opposites returned to Hulu with Season 4 of the animated series last year, and made some big changes behind the scenes as Hulu parted ways with series co-creator and Korvo voice actor, Justin Roiland. From there it was announced that Dan Stevens would be taking over as the voice of Korvo for Season 4 and 5, and this also includes the next big holiday special planned for the series as well.

Solar Opposites has released a few holiday themed special episodes in the past in between seasons highlighting Christmas and Halloween, and the next big special will be highlighting Valentine's Day. Solar Opposites Valentine's Day Special will be premiering with Hulu on February 5th, and Hulu teases it as such, "The Solar Opposites get romantic AF in their very first Valentine's Day Special!" You can check out the first trailer for the upcoming Valentine's Day special below to get an idea of the wacky adventure fans will get to see in the new episode.

How to Watch Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites Valentine's Day Special will be releasing with Hulu on February 5th, and you can currently check out the first four seasons of the animated series now streaming with Hulu. Dan Stevens takes over from Justin Roiland as the voice of Korvo for Solar Opposites Season 4 and 5 with Thomas Middleditch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, and Mary Mack as Jesse all returning for their respective roles. Hulu teases Solar Opposites Season 4 as such, "On season four of Solar Opposites, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal... for a second. Then it's back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!"

If you're jumping into the series for the first time, Hulu teases Solar Opposites as such, "A team of four aliens escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth."

What do you think of the trailer for Solar Opposites' new Valentine's Day special?