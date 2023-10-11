South Park: Joining the Panderverse Trailer Reveals Release Date on Paramount+

There's a new South Park special heading to Paramount+ this month. Ever since the animated series first debuted back in 1997, they have tackled countless popular topics. Back in 2022, they released The Streaming Wars, a special episode that debuted on Paramount+. Now, they are back with South Park: Joining the Panderverse, which is coming to the streaming site this month. The "new exclusive event" released its first trailer today, and sees the kids of that small mountain town in Colorado taking on a new threat: AI.

"Cartman's deeply disturbing dreams portend the end of the life he knows and loves. The adults in South Park are also wrestling with their own life decisions as the advent of AI is turning their world upside down. Stream the new South Park exclusive event on Friday, Oct. 27 in the US and Canada, and internationally on Saturday, Oct. 28, only on Paramount+," South Park shared on YouTube. You can check out the trailer for Joining the Panderverse below:

Will There Be More South Park Specials?

South Park: Joining the Panderverse is the latest streaming event that is part of the $900 million deal South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone made with ViacomCBS in 2021. The deal solidified that new South Park specials would continue being made through 2027 alongside the series. When the deal comes to an end, South Park will have completed 30 seasons and 14 specials. Currently, you can watch South Park on Max and Paramount+, but Paramount+ is set to become the exclusive streaming home for the series in 2025.

South Park: Joining the Panderverse is the fifth exclusive South Partk special, following in the footsteps of South Park: Post Covid, South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, South Park The Streaming Wars, and South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2. All of the previous specials are still available to stream on Paramount+.

This isn't the first time South Park has tackled AI. Earlier this year, the series dealt with the arrival of ChatGPT in an episode from the show's 26th season.

South Park: Joining the Panderverse premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, October 27th.