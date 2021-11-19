South Park Kids Shown as Adults in Post-COVID Movie First-Look Trailer

The kids of South Park are all grown up in the first trailer for South Park: Post COVID, an original event premiering on Paramount+ Thanksgiving Day. The question of what happened to Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny during the pandemic will be answered, though the trailer teases how they have been irrevocably changed forever. An hour-long South Park pandemic special aired on Comedy Central in September 2020. Aside from the movies, this was the first South Park episode to run longer than 30 minutes. Of course, the most surprising moment from the trailer is the time jump that reveals the adult versions of Stan and Kyle.

Dramatic music opens the trailer, with phrases such as “We’ve been through a lot,” “Everything has changed,” and “What will the future hold?” This last question sets up the scene of an Adult Stan receiving a phone call at his home from Adult Kyle, who looks to be a Psychology Professor at the University of Colorado. A “Drugs are still Bad” poster hangs in the background of his office, a callback to the kids’ school teacher Mr. Garrison. “Stan, do you remember when we were little? As kids we said we’d always be there for each other when things got bad.” Stan closes the trailer out with, “What do you mean? What’s happened?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stan’s dad is still alive in the future, as the father-son combo makes a joke at the South Park: Post COVID special. A second new exclusive South Park event is scheduled to follow in December on Paramount+. South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone recently signed a $900 million deal with ViacomCBS to deliver two brand new South Park films for Paramount+ each year for the next seven years. “It’s the boys dealing with a post-COVID world,” Parker told The Hollywood Reporter back in October. “They’re just trying to get back to normal. So it’s like our show. We’re just trying to get back to normal.”

“With Viacom, we realized we could make them as long or as short as we needed,” Parker said. “And they then went and called them movies. They are the ones who said we are giving them 14 movies in seven years. All I can say is for me, personally, I am 52 years old, I have made three movies in my life. So you do the math.”

“We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at,” Stone added. “We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale.”

Enjoy your Thanksgiving feast with South Park: Post COVID on November 25th.