South Park Shares First Look at Its Big 2025 Finale (The First Christmas Special in 6 Years)

South Park has dropped the first look at its Season 28 finale, and it turns out that it’s the first Christmas special for the animated series in six long years. South Park made its grand return to Comedy Central for its highly anticipated Season 27 earlier this Summer following a long back and forth with Paramount over its streaming rights and back catalog, and fans were treated to nine new episodes thus far. The animated series actually released two seasons through the Fall, and now fans are gearing up for the final episode of its run this year as everything comes full circle.

South Park Season 28 will be coming to an end with its final episode airing with Comedy Central on Wednesday, December 10th, and Comedy Central is getting ready with the first teaser trailer and look at the new episode. The final episode of the series coming this year teases that the seasons long plot of Satan and the Anti-Christ will be taking the spotlight, and there’s a bit of holiday cheer for the episode alongside of it. You can check it out in action below.

What to Know for South Park Season 28 Finale

South Park Season 28 Episode 5 will be the final new episode of the series we get this year, and it will be premiering with Comedy Central on Wednesday, December 10th at 10PM ET/PT (and then will be made available for streaming exclusively with Paramount+ the next day). The season finale is titled “The Crap Out,” and it’s teased as such, “Satan’s due, Stan’s praying, and only a Christmas miracle can deliver the Antichrist on time.” And by the looks and sounds of it all, there’s quite a lot that is going to coalesce as the season comes to an end.

Though the ten new episodes this year were technically two different seasons for production reasons, they have been telling a consistent story tying it all together. Fully introducing United States President Donald Trump (who the creators have no desire to be rid of anytime soon), the series has seen him form a relationship with Satan that will eventually lead to the birth of the Antichrist. And it seems like it’s going to be born at Christmas, which is the perfect kind of joke that only South Park can pull off successfully. But there are still many other factors at play.

How Is South Park Going to End?

Although South Park series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone openly admitted that they didn’t know how they were going to continue the new season following its highly controversial premiere, the series has settled into a new rhythm in the months since. Thanks to the change in release schedule that meant it was no longer being produced on a weekly basis (and instead gave the crew extra time to work on each new entry), South Park Seasons 27 and 28 were able to figure out a path towards its grand finale.

There are several smaller stories that have been developing too. Stan and his family are struggling after leaving Tegridy Farms, Cartman might or might not be involved with the Antichrist thanks to his 67 infection, Butters has changed from the character he used to be and more. There’s just quite a lot to unpack even outside of the Trump stuff that this finale is going to be one that South Park fans will need to keep an eye on.

