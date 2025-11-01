South Park Brings Back Forgotten Character After 20 Years For Halloween Special

This year’s South Park Halloween Special once again leaned into some of the controversial territory that has helped the Comedy Central favorite garner quite a few headlines recently. On one side of the equation, Matt Stone and Trey Parker poked fun at the current U.S. administration, while on the other, we returned to the current predicament that the Marsh family finds itself in. In a hilarious twist, Stan and his buddies figure out a way to fix their financial problems and, in doing so, open the door to bring back a character who has not appeared on the show for decades.

Warning. If you have yet to watch South Park’s Halloween Special, “The Woman in the Hat,” be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Now that the Marsh family has left Tegridy Farms, Stan is told by his father that they’ll be living with his grandfather in a retirement home. In an effort to change their fortune and get some quick cash, the boys start a Crypto Coin hilariously named “South Park Sucks Now.” To get a better leg-up on their newly launched cryptocurrency, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny bring in Kyle Schwartz. Kyle’s cousin has been absent from the series for decades at this point, so bringing him back into the fold was quite the surprising move.

South Park Sucks Now

The “South Park Sucks Now” cryptocurrency element of the episode offered viewers some hilarious meta commentary. Throughout the Halloween special, the boys discuss what’s been happening in their lives and how the series has tended to focus more on politics than the adventures of the main characters themselves. Stan even mentions the fact that Kenny hasn’t said anything for months, prompting the muffled pre-teen to spout off some dialogue as a response. While the boys struggle with their current predicament, Kyle Schwartz goes through quite the tough time at the White House.

In attempting to boost their crypto, Schwartz meets with the current administration and takes part in a spooky seance to help celebrate Halloween and get to the bottom of who is haunting the Oval Office. Unfortunately for Kyle’s cousin, he is blamed for what goes wrong and is sentenced to a decade in prison, meaning we might not see Schwartz returning anytime soon. During the hilarious final moments, Stan seemingly accepts his fate of living in the retirement home, exercising with the elderly in a seeming nod to The Shining.

For South Park fans, we have three episodes left in this season, but don’t expect said installments to land weekly. Taking a more bi-weekly approach, animation enthusiasts can expect the final Season Twenty-Eight installments to arrive on November 12th, November 26th, and December 10th, respectively. Luckily, South Park Studios has been renewed for several future seasons that will arrive yearly, so we might not be waiting too long for the boys’ big return following the current season finale this winter.

