South Park Creators Confirm They Won’t Be Getting Rid of Trump Anytime Soon

South Park will be bringing its run of episodes to an end later this year, and the creators behind it all have confirmed that they won’t be putting a stop to their Donald Trump stories anytime soon. South Park is nearing the end of Season 28 of the animated series with only a couple of episodes left scheduled to air through the rest of the year, and with it seems to be reaching the end of the ongoing story developing between Trump and Satan. But this ongoing storyline has sparked some debate among fans for how much it had been dominating the episodes so far.

Both South Park Season 27 and 28 have primarily focused on Trump and his antics since the long running animated series made its return to Comedy Central earlier this Summer, and with has seen a divide among fans due to how the show has been balanced as a result. Stan and the rest of the boys have largely taken a backseat to this wider political story, but South Park series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have confirmed in an interview with The New York Times that he’ll continue to be a part of the series’ immediate future.

Why South Park Focused So Much on Trump

As for why South Park has taken such a Trump focused shift, Parker had an interesting response to things. “It’s not that we got all political,” the South Park creator began. “It’s that politics became pop culture.” To that Stone further emphasized that the creators sensed where there would be new taboos, “Trey and I are attracted to that like flies to honey,” Stone stated. “Oh, that’s where the taboo is? Over there? OK, then we’re over there.” As for going full-in with that first episode, Stone explained that they “just had to show” their “independence somehow.”

Stone also revealed that while he and Parker first thought that Trump was just going to be a one-off character, the two found a “vein of comedy” that they wanted to continue to explore further. “We basically start with a song and we don’t know where the album’s going to take us,” Parker revealed about the decision to keep focusing on Trump. “We’re just very down-the-middle guys,” Parker stated. “Any extremists of any kind we make fun of. We did it for years with the woke thing. That was hilarious to us. And this is hilarious to us.”

Why South Park Won’t Be Getting Rid of Trump Yet

Parker also revealed that while the two of them wanted to return to more traditional episodes like fans have been hoping to see, it’s been harder to turn away. “It’s like the government is just in your face everywhere you look,” Parker continued. “Whether it’s the actual government or whether it is all the podcasters and the TikToks and the YouTubes and all of that, and it’s just all political and political because it’s more than political. It’s pop culture.”

While Parker notes that the creators have been asked by fans about a return to the boys, the creators aren’t “sick of” these Trump and political stories yet. But there’s a hope that things might be different next year when the next season of South Park comes along. “You know, next year will be different,” Parker revealed. “If there’s one thing we know, it is that our show will be a lot longer than theirs…So…we just got to do this for now.”

