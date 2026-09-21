South Park Already Has the Perfect Shout Out to GTA 6

South Park has returned for a new season now airing with Comedy Central, and with it has already made the perfect shout out to Grand Theft Auto VI‘s upcoming release. South Park made waves with its return to form last year with two new seasons that ended up being some of the most watched episodes in quite a long time. This came as a result of the series leaning more into modern day events and commentary, and this new season of the series airing this year seems to moving away from that thus far.

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South Park Season 29 has kicked off its run with Comedy Central and Paramount+, and naturally it has a lot to say about some of the big events in the real world as they impact the town. Not only has the town’s named been changed to “South America” for the rest of the season, but they are also heavily referencing the release of Grand Theft Auto VI in November as when things will “get better” for the country. Obviously using it as a way to wrap all of its other commentary within it.

South Park Really Loves Grand Theft Auto VI

South Park just treated GTA 6 as America’s last hope.

"If you ask me, this whole country's gone to shit. But hopefully things will get better in November. That’s when Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out." pic.twitter.com/9Cjx6b0yH5 — GTA 6+ (@GTA6Plus) September 17, 2026

After two seasons heavily featuring a canonical version of United States President Donald Trump shenanigans, South Park Season 29’s premiere is a return to form with a renewed focus on the newly renamed town of South America. It’s in this way that the show is referencing outside political events without being bogged down with it in the plot like seen last year, but this shout out to Grand Theft Auto VI is yet another way that creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone get to reference these political events in more of a wink and nudge kind of way.

A couple of characters openly complain about the state of the country, and note that “hopefully things will get better in November.” It’s a joking reference to the fact that there will be some notable elections in the United States around that time, but shrouded by the more direct reference to Grand Theft Auto VI‘s release instead. And it’s not like the series is above putting a ton of focus on a single landmark video game release either as past seasons have had stories dedicated to the Wii, Red Dead Redemption 2, and much more.

Will There Be More of GTA 6 in South Park Season 29?

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With South Park Season 29 continuing with its new episodes through the rest of the Fall, there really is a possibility that one of the episodes will be fully focusing on Grand Theft Auto VI’s release. But with this gag already conflating it with the elections also happening at the same time, this might be setting the stage for a big event episode to come towards the end of the season as a way to wrap things up in a big way.

South Park Season 29’s release schedule has been confirmed as well, and the timing does line up. Future releases break down as such with six episodes confirmed for the season thus far:

Episode 2 – September 30th

Episode 3 – October 14th

Episode 4 – October 28th

Episode 5 – November 11th

Episode 6 – November 25th

For now, you can catch up with South Park now streaming with Paramount+ with new episodes first debuting with Comedy Central on Wednesday evenings.