Spiderwick Chronicles: Alyvia Alyn Lind Reveals a Scene They Re-Shot to Make Series Darker

We talked to Alyvia Alyn Lind about how the new Spiderwick Chronicles series is darker than the books.

The Spiderwick Chronicles is debuting on The Roku Channel this weekend, and it marks the latest adaptation of Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black's book series of the same name. In honor of the show's upcoming release, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with some of its stars. While speaking with Christian Slater (Mulgarath), the actor revealed he was surprised by how dark the show gets. In another chat with Alyvia Alyn Lind (Calliope), it was revealed that one scene had to be reshot in order to make it darker.

"I think that one of my favorite things about the show and the adaptation is that it's a lot darker than the movie or the books," Lind shared. "I think that the show's grown up with the audience that loved the books. It's definitely older, it's darker, it's scarier, it's creepier."

"Fun Fact: they actually added in the scene with the cat when we walk in for the first time in the first episode after we were done shooting," she added. "That was one of my last days on set because they wanted more scariness, more darkness in the first episode because they didn't think it was dark enough. They added in that scene to really darken up that episode, and I definitely think it does the job."

What Is The Spiderwick Chronicles About?

In Roku's The Spiderwick Chronicles, the Grace family moves from Brooklyn, New York, to their ancestral home in Henson, Michigan: the Spiderwick Estate. Helen makes the move with her 15-year-old fraternal twin boys, Jared and Simon, and her older daughter, Mallory. Shortly after moving to the Spiderwick Estate Jared discovers a boggart and realizes that magical creatures are real. The only one to believe him is his great-aunt Lucinda, who implores Jared to find the pages of her father's field guide to magical creatures and protect them from the murderous Ogre, Mulgarath.

The cast of The Spiderwick Chronicles includes Joy Bryant, Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell, Mychala Lee, Jack Dylan Grazer, Christian Slater, and Alyvia Alyn Lind. The series is showrun by Aron Eli Coleite, with executive producers including Coleite, Kat Coiro, Tony DiTerlizzi, Holly Black, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch, and Grace Gilroy.

The Spiderwick Chronicles debuts on The Roku Channel on April 19th.