The Spiderwick Chronicles TV Series Trailer Released

Welcome to the fantastical world of Faerie. Roku has released the first full trailer for The Spiderwick Chronicles, the live-action TV adaptation of the best-selling book series by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black. "This town is full of stories. Allow me to be your guide to the fantastical world around you," says the shape-shifting ogre Mulgrath (Christian Slater) over footage of the Grace family — mother Helen (Joy Bryant), daughter Mallory (Mychala Lee), and sons Jared (Lyon Daniels) and Simon (Noah Cottrell) — unlocking the door to the Spiderwick Estate. Grab your field guide and watch the new Spiderwick Chronicles trailer below.

"My father catalogued each and every creature of the Invisible World," says Lucinda Spiderwick (Charlayne Woodard), whose long-lost father wrote Arthur Spiderwick's Field Guide to the Fantastical World Around You. Its pages are hidden all over the Grace family's new home in Henson, Michigan, sending them on a mission to put the field guide back together and save the magical world — and their own.

In Roku's The Spiderwick Chronicles, the Grace family moves from Brooklyn, New York, to their ancestral home in Henson, Michigan: the Spiderwick Estate. Helen makes the move with her 15-year-old fraternal twin boys, Jared and Simon, and her older daughter, Mallory. Shortly after moving to the Spiderwick Estate Jared discovers a boggart and realizes that magical creatures are real. The only one to believe him is his great-aunt Lucinda, who implores Jared to find the pages of her father's field guide to magical creatures and protect them from the murderous Ogre, Mulgarath.

The cast also includes Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!) as Thimbletack, Momona Tamada (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Emiko, and Alyvia Alyn Lind (Chucky) as Calliope.

Kat Coiro (Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) directs the first two of eight episodes and serves as executive producer with showrunner Aron Eli Coleite (Netflix's Locke & Key), DiTerlizzi and Black, and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (The Maze Runner films), Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg (Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Julie Kane-Ritsch (2008's The Spiderwick Chronicles film), and Grace Gilroy (The Mysterious Benedict Society). The series hails from Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television.



All eight episodes of The Spiderwick Chronicles are available to stream April 19 on Roku.