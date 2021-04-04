SpongeBob SquarePants: Paramount+ Asks Fans For Their Favorite Character

Paramount+ is asking SpongeBob SquarePants about the favorite character. The streaming platform is psyched about the series and it’s easy to see why. SpongeBob SquarePants: Camp Koral has been a big hit among younger viewers. The classic series always manages to be a crowd-pleaser as well. There are so many people to choose from with Paramount+’s question though. SpongeBob is a classic, along with Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, and Mr. Krabs. Baddies like Plankton are also going to be a popular pick. Larry, Pearl, Ms. Puff, and SpongeBob’s Granny also made a large impression. (We’re a comic book site, so I’d be remiss not to mention Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy.) Go ahead and let us know who your favorite is down below and look at the handy graphic the streaming platform put out for a refresher.

Who is your favorite SpongeBob character? Let us know down in the comments!