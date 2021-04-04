SpongeBob SquarePants: Paramount+ Asks Fans For Their Favorite Character
Paramount+ is asking SpongeBob SquarePants about the favorite character. The streaming platform is psyched about the series and it’s easy to see why. SpongeBob SquarePants: Camp Koral has been a big hit among younger viewers. The classic series always manages to be a crowd-pleaser as well. There are so many people to choose from with Paramount+’s question though. SpongeBob is a classic, along with Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, and Mr. Krabs. Baddies like Plankton are also going to be a popular pick. Larry, Pearl, Ms. Puff, and SpongeBob’s Granny also made a large impression. (We’re a comic book site, so I’d be remiss not to mention Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy.) Go ahead and let us know who your favorite is down below and look at the handy graphic the streaming platform put out for a refresher.
Every #SpongeBob character from Season 1. Who's your favorite character from the Bikini Bottom? #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/7UwrEA7eeG— Paramount+ (@paramountplus) April 2, 2021
Who is your favorite SpongeBob character? Let us know down in the comments!
Great answer
Squidy 🥰 https://t.co/7xc7Ig4VdN— PETRUS🔫 (@rfadhillahh) April 3, 2021
Look at this puzzle
https://t.co/LnLIJD27yv pic.twitter.com/7ZbITZHYn4— Cin ॐ ∆ℓωαуѕ ⚯͛ (@ccinthyavargas) April 3, 2021
He's so chill
Never knew his name but the surfer dude fish https://t.co/JA7lrL7B1c— essense 🧐 (@3ssense) April 3, 2021
Some classics
Season 1 was the best season, TRY to change my mind! https://t.co/1VLl3dZO67— IAmTheMeGuy (@IAmTheMeGuy) April 3, 2021
Can't go wrong with the OG
Spongebob! https://t.co/fdCH6eaJw7— チューゲックϞϞ(๑⚈ ․̫ ⚈๑) (@nightskies_gene) April 3, 2021
My guy was a jerk
Anyone who knows me well enough is sending Bubblebass my way https://t.co/AlIARPi7UT— eric vh (@Evh24) April 3, 2021
No list is complete without...
2 words— Cakegee #BLM (@Cakey_Cakestar) April 3, 2021
my. leg. https://t.co/fsl4R1kOOV
Deep cut!
Bring back Mid Life Crustacean you cowards! https://t.co/DFcIGJwpH1— SpongicX (@SpongicX) April 3, 2021