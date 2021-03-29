SpongeBob SquarePants Episodes Pulled By Nickelodeon Because They're Not “Kid-Appropriate”

✖

Nickelodeon is pulling episodes of SpongeBob Squarepants from rotation due to questionable content the network feels may not be "kid-appropriate." As of now, two episodes have been impacted by the decision — a Season Three episode titled "Mid-Life Crustacean" and then Season 12's "Kwarantined Krab."

According to a statement obtained by IGN, "Mid-Life Crustacean" was removed from Paramount+ — the platform where the entire SpongeBob library is currently located — because of the aforementioned inappropriate content. While Nickelodeon officials wouldn't confirm which content was deemed inappropriate, the episode involves SpongeBob and Patrick taking Mr. Krabs out for a night on the town after the latter expresses disappointment in his growing age.

The night ends with a "panty raid," before viewers find out the person they're raiding is none other than Mr. Krabs' own mother. "'Mid-Life Crustacean' has been out of rotation since 2018, following a standards review in which we determined some story elements were not kid-appropriate," a spokesman for the channel told IGN.

In addition to being out of rotation on the network, "Mid-Life Crustacean" has also been pulled from Paramount+. The other episode that's been pulled is "Kwarantined Krab," where Mr. Krabs finds himself involved with a virus-based storyline.

"The 'Kwarantined Crab' [sic] centers on a virus storyline, so we have decided to not air it due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic," the statement added.

Neither episode will be in the SpongeBob rotation on Nickelodeon, neither will they be available to stream on Paramount+. It appears both episodes have also been pulled from most digital retailers as well.

After decades on Nickelodeon, the SpongeBob universe is rapidly expanding through the introduction of spinoffs and prequels. Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years premiered on Paramount+ earlier this month, right around the same time the streamer greenlit The Patrick Star Show, a spinoff featuring Bill Fagerbakke's beloved character.

The working synopsis for The Patrick Star Show can be found below.

"The Patrick Star Show follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. His little sister, Squidina, works behind the scenes to make sure Patrick’s show is always running smoothly, while his parents, Bunny and Cecil and his grandpa, GrandPat, each support Patrick in their own hilariously absurd ways. The Star family’s unpredictable adventures often inform, integrate, and sometimes even interfere with Patrick’s TV show, but one thing is for sure: his bizarre life always makes for great television!"

The rest of the SpongeBob Squarepants library is now streaming on Paramount+.