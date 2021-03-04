Nickelodeon Greenlights SpongeBob SquarePants Spinoff The Patrick Star Show

✖

The popular Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants series is expanding once again, as the network has given the official green light to the second spinoff of the series, The Patrick Star Show. The show had previously been reported to be in development, but now Patrick is finally getting his spotlight with 13 episodes hitting this summer, and it will be produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio. The Patrick Star Show is a family-style sitcom featuring Patrick and the rest of his family as they navigate the frequent disruptions caused by Patrick's wild whims and surreal imagination, and will feature a younger Patrick Star.

Patrick will once again be voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, and the series will also feature Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton). You can check out the official description below.

"The Patrick Star Show follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. His little sister, Squidina, works behind the scenes to make sure Patrick’s show is always running smoothly, while his parents, Bunny and Cecil and his grandpa, GrandPat, each support Patrick in their own hilariously absurd ways. The Star family’s unpredictable adventures often inform, integrate, and sometimes even interfere with Patrick’s TV show, but one thing is for sure: his bizarre life always makes for great television!"

“Nickelodeon is diving deeper into Bikini Bottom to give fans a look at our lovable young adult Patrick Star and his entire family with a sitcom only he could imagine up,” said Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation. “This second original spinoff allows us to expand our reach, tell new stories and connect with our audience around the world who continue to love these characters.”

Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller, and Jennie Monica will co-executive produce the series, and the show is being developed for television by SVP of Animation Development at Nickelodeon Claudia Spinelli. Production is being overseen by Vice President of Current Series, Animation at Nickelodeon Kelley Gardner.

The Patrick Star show is getting the green light as the first SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, debuts on the newly rebranded Paramount+. It also increases Nickelodeon's footprint in the kids and family genre, as shows like PAW Patrol, Blue's Clues & You, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles call the network home as well.

