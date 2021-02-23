Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years Trailer Released By Paramount+

✖

SpongeBob SquarePants has been part of our pop-culture consciousness for over two decades, spawning countless memes and iconic moments in the process. All these years later, the popular Nickelodeon cartoon is getting its first spinoff series, with Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years expected to make its debut on the soon-rebranded Paramount+ streaming service. Fans have gradually gotten some glimpses into the animated prequel series -- and now a new trailer is here to add to the fun. The trailer, which you can check out below, showcases more details surrounding the prequel series, and even some of the various SpongeBob supporting characters who will be part of it, including the fan club-spawning Kevin and the cynical restaurant critic Bubble Bass.

Kamp Koral will focus on SpongeBob and his friends as they head to sleep-away camp. The group will spend their time building underwater campfires, catching jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest.

Kamp Koral will utilize 3D animation, as opposed to the 2D animation used in the flagship series. It will see the return of voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), Mary Jo Catlett (Mrs. Puff), Jill Talley (Karen), and Lori Alan (Pearl) to their iconic roles. New additions to the Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years cast include Carlos Alazraqui (Rocko's Modern Life) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

“When our younger characters first meet in Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, there is an instant chemistry among them that could only be conveyed by the incredible talents who have lived and breathed them every day for the last two decades,” Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon said in a statement. “We are so excited to have the original SpongeBob cast join our new series, which is incredibly inventive and funny, and visually stunning in CG.”

The series' move to CBS All Access comes as the next SpongeBob movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, is skipping theaters altogether, after being delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will now be released digitally, including an exclusive streaming home on Paramount+ on March 4th.

What do you think of the latest look at Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years is expected to debut on Paramount+ on March 4th.