4-Year-Old SpongeBob SquarePants Fan Accidentally Buys $2000 of Popsicles on Amazon

One SpongeBob SquarePants fan accidentally bought over $2,000 worth of popsicles on Amazon. Little Noah Bryant is only 4-years-old but he’s going to have to eat a ton of popsicles for the foreseeable future. The intrepid tyke figured out how to order a whopping $2,618.85 in SpongeBob treats from Amazon. You can imagine his mother Jennifer’s surprise when 618 individual pops arrived at her sister’s house. Well, the family didn’t exactly have the money to just let over 2,000k go, so they set up a Go Fund Me for the expenses. (Amazon refused to refund the money even though these are extenuating circumstances.) The Internet heard the family’s situation and leapt into action. In just over 24 hours, the entire cost had been covered. In fact, they’ve raised $4,220 towards Noah’s education and support for any healthcare he might need. Bryant thanked all those strangers on the GoFundMe page.

SMMFH 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ Fundraiser by Katie Schloss : Noah Bought $2,619 Worth of SpongeBob Popsicles https://t.co/rFRFiUlw9x — мoxxy (@moxxybanks) May 6, 2021

“Thank you SO much for your mind-blowing generosity and support. We’re so grateful to have made back the $2,618.85 in a mere 24 hours (!!!). As a parent to a child living with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), all additional donations will go towards Noah’s education and additional supports. We cannot thank you enough. Truly. Love, Jennifer.”

If you would like even more background on the adorable little shopper, the GoFundMe explains their situation:

“Meet 4-year-old Noah from Brooklyn, NY, who loves SpongeBob soon much that he managed to purchase $2,618.85 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon and had them sent to his Auntie’s house. If you are wondering, that’s 51 cases, containing 918 popsicles. As (truly!) adorable as this story is, Jennifer Bryant, Noah’s mom, is a social work student at NYU and simply cannot afford this. Amazon will not take back the popsicles, and Ms. Bryant, mom to 3 boys, doesn’t know how she’s going to be able to pay this off, in addition to student land and all of her family’s other expenses. All donations make a difference, so let’s work together and help Jenny out!”

