Are you ready, kids? Nickelodeon announced today that SpongeBob SquarePants, the network's number-one animated series, has been renewed for season 15. Created by Stephen Hillenburg, the Nicktoon premiered in 1999 and has reigned as the most-watched animated series for 21 consecutive years, soaking up more than 100 million total viewers every quarter. Ramsey Naito, President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, announced the 26-episode renewal with a new look at the undersea citizens of Bikini Bottom. The season 15 pickup marks 345 total episodes of the beloved sea sponge ahead of season 14 and SpongeBob's milestone 25th anniversary in 2024.

SpongeBob's ongoing 13th season premiered in October 2020. In season 15, incurable optimist SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward will uncover even bigger nautical adventures. All-new SpongeBob episodes continue to debut on Nickelodeon and feature the characters embarking on a range of situations, including SpongeBob thinking he has developed an allergy to Krabby Patties, Plankton learning self-defense from Sandy, Mr. Krabs stepping into the gym, and more.

The series features the voices of longtime cast members Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

Season 15 is the latest expansion of the SpongeBob SquarePants Universe, including new episodes of renewed spin-off series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and The Patrick Star Show, and the fourth theatrical SpongeBob movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, in 2025. In 2021, Nickelodeon launched the original podcast SpongeBob BingePants, the official companion podcast that takes a deep dive down to Bikini Bottom to celebrate all things absorbent and yellow and porous.

Seasons 1 – 12 of SpongeBob SquarePants are streaming on Paramount+, the home for SpongeBob SquarePants Universe content. Also available are episodes of Paramount+'s CG-animated prequel series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years; the crossover event The Tidal Zone: SpongeBob Universe Special; behind-the-scenes/puppet reenactment series SpongeBob As Told By; the SpongeBob DocuPants documentary series offering an overly dramatic look into classic SpongeBob episodes and storylines; the live-action SpongeBob The Musical: Live on Stage; and the feature films The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004), The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015), and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2021).

