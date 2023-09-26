Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Gets a Release Date

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 from Fair Play Labs and GameMill Entertainment finally has a release date, and it's one that's not very far away at all. The game will be available on November 3rd, the pair announced this week, with wishlisting options for at least the PC version going live now. The release date announcement shared on Tuesday confirmed that digital preorder options for other platforms will go live in October, so expect to see new features included in the game between now and then as well as more character reveals between now and the November release date.

The release date was announced rather unceremoniously via a tweet from the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 account that confirmed the November 3rd release date. That'll see the game releasing on the same day as WarioWare: Move It! and Quantum Error among others, though those likely won't impact interest in the game too much since it's nestled squarely in the fighting game community.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Preorders and Special Editions

If you're someone who played the first Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl around two years ago and are all in on the sequel, you'll be able to preorder it soon enough. Preorder links already exist on the game's site, but they currently just link out to first-party stores instead of the game's actual pages. You can preorder physical versions of the game already, but not digital.

Right now, the only option to take any action on digital preorders is to wishlist the game on Steam. The other preorders will go live until October with the base game priced at $49.99.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is now available to wishlist on steam, available on November 3rd! #NASB2



Other platform digital pre-orders will be coming later in October!https://t.co/3tckZyV5UM pic.twitter.com/jQdrdkUlft — Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (@NickBrawlGame) September 26, 2023

As for the special editions, we already know about those since they've been live on the game's site for awhile now. The Deluxe Edition comes with the season pass which guarantees you DLC characters coming in the future while the Ultimate Edition includes the game, season pass, and extra cosmetics for each character.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Characters

So, what characters will be in this new fighting game? As expected given the time between the first game and the sequel and how fighting games usually operate, many of the characters included in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 are from the first game, but there are several newcomers, too, and returning fighters have been updated in many cases.

The full roster of known characters so far can be seen below. If you're looking for more on one of those, Grandma Gertie, ComicBook got the exclusive rundown on that Hey Arnold! fighter straight from the developers.

Aang

April O'Neil

Azula

Danny Phantom

Donatello

El Tigre

Ember

Garfield

Gerald

Grandma Gertie

Jenny

Jimmy Neutron

Korra

Lucy Loud

Nigel Thornberry

Norbert and Daggett

Patrick

Plankton

Raphael

Ren and Stimpy

Reptar

Rocko

SpongeBob

Squidward

Zim

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is scheduled to release on November 3rd.