Nickelodeon Renews The Patrick Star Show for Season 2

The show will go on for SpongeBob‘s fan-favorite sea star: Nickelodeon has renewed The Patrick Star Show for a 26-episode second season. Originally ordered for a 13-episode first season, Nick added another 13 episodes for the smash SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff shortly after its series premiere last summer. The Nickelodeon Animation Studio series follows a younger Patrick Star (voice of SpongeBob‘s Bill Fagerbakke) living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. Patrick is currently midway through airing its 26-episode first season on Nick.

“This next season of The Patrick Star Show will embark upon even more imaginative, colorful and hilarious adventures, diving deeper into the Star family’s daily life and escapades,” Claudia Spinelli, SVP Animation for Big Kids, said in a statement. “For over 20 years, the beloved Patrick Star has provided humor to fans around the world, and we can’t wait to see what he does next.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cast of quirky characters includes Patrick’s father, Cecil Star (Tom Wilson), his mother Bunny (Cree Summer), squid sister Squidina (Jill Talley), his grandfather GrandPat (Dana Snyder), and pet sea urchin Ouchie (Tom Kenny). SpongeBob guest stars include SpongeBob (Kenny), Squidward (Rodger Bumpass), Sandy Cheeks (Carolyn Lawrence), Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown), and Plankton (Mr. Lawrence), who are expected to return for The Patrick Star Show Season 2.

Based on characters created by Stephen Hillenburg, The Patrick Star Show was developed by producers Luke Brookshier, Marc Ceccarelli, Andrew Goodman, Kaz,, Mr. Lawrence, and Vincent Waller for Hillenburg’s United Plankton, Inc. and Nickelodeon Animation Studio. Paramount previously ordered a second season of the first Sponge-spinoff, Paramount+ Original series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, also created by the Patrick Star Show team.

The Patrick Star Show finds our hero, Patrick Star, living at home with his dad Cecil, mom Bunny, sister Squidina, and salty ol’ grandfather, GrandPat. Patrick performs his variety show to an audience of one (his pet urchin, Ouchie) and it’s all over the place in the best possible way! He might start with a cooking segment that turns into an old west tale that turns into a golf lesson that turns into who-knows-what else! When Patrick’s not making his TV show, he’s getting inspiration from his family, friends, and the rest of Bikini Bottom. Things that Patrick sees or does in real-life – Mom washing all his costumes, Dad taking Patrick to work with him, SpongeBob going on a job hunt – wind up in his show, with a touch of pitch-perfect Patrick pizazz!

The Patrick Star Show airs on Nickelodeon. Full seasons of SpongeBob SquarePants and Kamp Koral are streaming on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.