SpongeBob SquarePants: "Scaredy Pants/I Was a Teenage Gary" SpongeBob SquarePants Season 1, Episode 13: It's Halloween and SpongeBob is the easiest to scare in Bikini Bottom. / Squidward reluctantly agrees to take care of SpongeBob's pet snail, Gary. prevnext

Hey Arnold!: "Arnold's Halloween" Hey Arnold! Season 2, Episode 20: On a creepy Halloween night, the neighborhood comes down with alien fever when Arnold and Gerald broadcast a mock radio show warning of a spaceship landing. prevnext

Rugrats (1991): "Curse of the Werewuff" Rugrats (1991) Season 8, Episode 18: Angelica convinces the babies to give her their candy or they'll turn into whatever they dress up as. Chuckie finds his inner werewuff and stands up to Angelica. prevnext

iCarly (2007): "iScream on Halloween" iCarly (2007) Season 1, Episode 7: Carly, Sam, and Freddie do iCarly from an apartment that is rumored to be haunted. When creepy things start happening, the friends worry that the ghost rumors just might be true. prevnext

Invader Zim: " Halloween Spectacular of Spooky Doom Part 1 & 2" Invader Zim Season 1, Episode 12: Experimenting with alternate dimensions, Dib and ZIM get stuck in a nightmare world on Halloween. prevnext

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters: "The Switching Hour" Aaahh!!! Real Monsters Season 1, Episode 1: Ickis, Krumm, and Oblina hit the human world on Halloween night with disastrous results. prevnext

The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius: "Nightmare In Retroville" Jimmy Neutron Season 2, Episode 4: In order to have the scariest Halloween costumes ever, Jimmy uses his latest invention to morph Carl and Sheen into a Vampire and a Werewolf. prevnext

The Fairly OddParents: "Scary Godparents" The Fairly OddParents Season 2, Episode 13: It's Halloween and Timmy is a mummy, wrapped in toilet paper and Trick or Treating with Vicky as his chaperone. prevnext

Zoey 101: "Haunted House" Zoey 101 Season 2, Episode 6: Every Halloween at P.C.A., the upper school makes a haunted house for the lower school. Logan promises his haunted house will make kids so scared they'll cry. prevnext

CatDog: "CatDogula" CatDog Season 3, Episode 19: It's Halloween and Cat, dressed as Duke Kahanamoku of Hawaii, and Dog, dressed as Count Dogula, go out Trick-or-Treating. prevnext

Danny Phantom: "Fright Knight" Danny Phantom Season 1, Episode 13: In an attempt to beat Dash in a haunted house decorating contest, Danny "borrows" the enchanted sword of the Spirit of Halloween, the Fright Knight! prevnext

The Loud House: "Tricked!" The Loud House Season 2, Episode 22: For Halloween, Lincoln and Clyde have scoped out a fancy neighborhood to make their dreams of scoring full size candy bars a reality. Meanwhile, Lucy is putting on a haunted maze and the younger girls scheme to get maximum candy. prevnext

Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide: " Halloween/Vampires, Ghosts, Werewolves, and Zombies" Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide Season 3, Episode 5: Ned, Moze and Cookie sorta, kinda, accidentally kill Principal Pal. It's the spookiest Ned's ever. Ned is a vampire, Moze is a ghost and Cookie is a werewolf. prevnext

SpongeBob SquarePants: "The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom" SpongeBob SquarePants Season 11, Episode 4: It's Halloween in Bikini Bottom, and the Flying Dutchman is going to make sure everyone's scared – even SpongeBob! prevnext

Blue's Clues: " Blue's Big Costume Party" Blue's Clues Season 3, Episode 28: It's Blue's costume party and lots of silly spooky things are happening! Magenta doesn't have a costume, so we play Blue's Clues to help her figure out what to wear. prevnext

Big Nate: "Ghostly Coven of Man Witches" Big Nate Season 1, Episode 13: To dodge a science test, Nate concocts a plan to shut down P.S. 38 by pretending that it's haunted. As he and his friends set the stage, they get locked in the school with a coven of man witches. prevnext

Clarissa Explains It All: "Haunted House" Clarissa Explains It All Season 1, Episode 5: Clarissa is faced with the terror of a visit from her Canadian Aunt Mafalda, who's capable of hugging the life's blood out of helpless young relatives. Clarissa enlists Ferguson's help in trying to scare Aunt Mafalda out of the house. prevnext

As Told By Ginger: "I Spy A Witch" As Told By Ginger Season 1, Episode 13: Ginger is framed for vandalizing the school statue and is denied her part as lead in the school musical. Carl is having trouble coming up with a prank that is good enough to scare his mom for Halloween, so he calls Maude back from the dead to help. prevnext

Doug: "Doug's Halloween Adventure" Doug Season 4, Episode 4: When a new spooky amusement ride opens at Funkytown on Halloween night, Skeeter wants to abandon the usual "Trick or Treat" and check it out. When the park closes before their turn comes up, Roger convinces them to jump the ropes and take a ride. prevnext

Sam & Cat: "#Dollsitting" Sam & Cat Season 1, Episode 15: On Halloween, Sam and Cat are hired to babysit a doll, with unusual and creepy results. Cat also thinks she may have accidentally turned Dice into a monkey with a magic spell. prevnext

Rocket Power: "The Night Before/Violet's Violet" Rocket Power Season 1, Episode 14: Otto, Sam And Twister Agree To Sneak Out With Eddie, Prince Of The Netherworld, For Mischief Night. prevnext

SpongeBob SquarePants: "The Graveyard Shift/Krusty Love" SpongeBob SquarePants Season 2, Episode 16: While working the graveyard shift, Squidward tells SpongeBob a scary tale./ Ms. Puff pays a visit to the Krusty Krab and Mr. Krabs is instantly smitten with her. prevnext

VICTORiOUS: "Tori the Zombie" VICTORiOUS Season 1, Episode 6: Tori gets the lead in a high profile school musical, but freaks out when a stage makeup project goes awry and she's left looking like a zombie on opening night. prevnext

The Loud House: "Ghosted!" The Loud House Season 5, Episode 4: With the help of Lincoln and Clyde, Lori banishes a ghost she believes is haunting her. But, when Fairway's golf team starts to struggle, Lori realizes she has to bring it back to turn the team's luck around. prevnext

The Angry Beavers: "The Day the Earth Got Really Screwed Up" The Angry Beavers Season 2, Episode 13: The Beavers trick-or-treat the scary house on the hill. It turns out to be the home of their B-movie star hero, Oxnard Montalvo. prevnext

The Wild Thornberrys: "Spirited Away" The Wild Thornberrys Season 3, Episode 19: As the family prepares to film the "Day of the Dead" ceremony in a small town, Eliza meets a little girl who tells her about the spirits returning. Eliza is determined to find one. prevnext

Big Time Rush: "Big Time Halloween" Big Time Rush Season 2, Episode 5: It's Halloween in Palm Woodsylvania and the monstrous personas of Big Time Rush come to light. James is a sexy Vampire, Logan is a Zombie who keeps losing his limbs, Carlos is Franken-Carlos, and Kendall is a Werewolf. prevnext

Rugrats All Grown Up: "TP + KF" Rugrats All Grown Up Season 5, Episode 4: The rats are up in the Finster attic searching for Halloween costumes when they discover a carving of a heart and the initials "T.P. + K.P." in the heart. Everyone immediately questions Tommy who claims he doesn't know anything about the heart. prevnext

The Amanda Show: "Episode 104" The Amanda Show Season 1, Episode 4: Penelope (Amanda) fires herself a cannon in order to breach the Amanda Show. She crashes through the wall of the dressing room where she finds Drake and Raquel who run to get security. prevnext

Rugrats (1991): "Ghost Story/Chuckie's Complaint" Rugrats Season 6, Episode 12: Stu and Didi are having a party and Angelica sets up camping grounds in the backyard for the babies. Chuckie -- with some help from Angelica -- writes a complaint letter to Reptar after he sees him steal cereal in the commercial. prevnext