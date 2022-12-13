SpongeBob SquarePants Reveals First Trailer for Upcoming Nickelodeon Crossover

The SpongeBob Universe is here as Nickelodeon has released the first trailer for the upcoming crossover event series, SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone! SpongeBob SquarePants is officially cementing the SpongeBob Universe in place with a major celebration for its three big series, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show, and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years (the Paramount+ exclusive series). This will be the first ever crossover event between all three of these series, so it's going to be something fans of any of them will want to check out. Surprisingly, with each series going for different audiences, it's going to serve as a first introduction for many!

SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone is a new one-hour special coming next year to Nickelodeon on Friday, January 13 at 7:00PM EST. If you happen to miss it, there are other chances to catch the new crossover as Nickelodeon will also encore air the specials on both Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15. Both will be airing at 7:00PM EST as well, so you can have the another couple of chances throughout the weekend to check it out. It will air on Nickelodeon's international channels across next year as well. Check out the trailer for SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone in the video above.

What Is SpongeBob Universe's Crossover Event?

SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone is a special one-hour event where the two dimensional series will be in the same space as the three dimensional one. Featuring narration by the French Narrator, the one-hour special will feature all three animated series of the SpongeBob Universe, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show, and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years. The special will follow GrandPat (of The Patrick Star Show fame) as he goes through the dimensions.

READ MORE: SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Release Date Confirmed in New Trailer | 4-Year Old SpongeBob SquarePants Fan Accidentally Buys $2000 of Popsicles on Amazon

SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone will also feature the voice talent of each series including the likes of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Jill Talley (Karen, Squidina), Cree Summer (Bunny Star), Tom Wilson (Cecil Star), Dana Snyder (GrandPat), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Rodger Bumpass (Squidward). So it's definitely going to be packed!

What do you hope to see in the SpongeBob SquarePants Universe crossover? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!