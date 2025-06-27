One of the Best Shows Of The Decade Returns to Netflix With Season 3

One of the summer’s most anticipated TV events has finally arrived, announcing the return of one of the decade’s biggest, and most surprising success stories. The show is destined for Netflix’s Top 10, inevitably, and has already drawn more critical acclaim than the previous season and kicked off renewed discourse on social media. For fans of high-stakes storytelling and thought-provoking drama, it marks the return of a modern classic, and the beginning of a surprisingly shocking end for a global phenomenon. For now.

That’s right, Squid Game season 3 is here, with the final chapter of the acclaimed, smash hit series landing on Netflix globally today. The first seasons have already redefined what international television can be, and just six months after season 2’s release, there’s more to enjoy. After two chapters packed with brutal survival games and social commentary that struck a nerve, the South Korean juggernaut returns to wrap up the story of Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), this generation’s most famous reluctant hero who became a symbol of defiance.

On the back of immediate critical acclaim, there will no doubt also be clamour for more in this universe. And rumors have run rampant that there may be an American spin-off or remake on the way. Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has acknowledged talks with Netflix about expanding the universe, and we’ve already seen reality show-style spin-offs (somewhat ironically), and the demand will surely see further announcements. And if you’re looking for more excuses to get streaming subscriptions, there’s a lot going on.

New Essential TV Releases On Streaming (Or Coming Soon)

While Squid Game may be grabbing headlines, it’s not the only show commanding attention this season. Several highly anticipated series are returning or debuting, making summer 2025 a great time to be a streamer.

The Bear Season 4 – Hulu / FX

The award-winning kitchen drama returns with more chaos, stress, and volatility, as Carmy and his ragtag team chase culinary greatness while battling personal demons. The Bear Season 4 delivers more sharp writing and unforgettable performances and is available now on Hulu and FX.

Ironheart – Disney+

Marvel Studios introduces a sort-of new hero to its live-action universe with Ironheart. After her debut in Black Panther Wakanda Forever, teenage genius Riri Williams leads her own series that explores legacy, innovation, and identity. All 6 episodes will stream exclusively on Disney+.

Dexter: Resurrection – Paramount+ (July)

Despite the obvious issue of his apparent death in Dexter: New Blood, Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan in this bold continuation of the original, arriving 11 July on Paramount+. Dexter: Resurrection promises to reinvent the series while honoring its dark legacy, and the cast so far is legitimately incredible.