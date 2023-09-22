Squid Game: The Challenge Trailer Released

Two months ahead of its release, the game show based on 'Squid Game' is giving audiences a look at what to expect.

Squid Game: The Challenge, a new game show based on the hit Korean drama Squid Game, is coming to Netflix in November, and the streamer released the first trailer today. Giving audiences a look at some of the larger-than-life challenges faced by the over 400 competitors, Squid Game: The Challenge is one of the biggest game shows ever attempted -- along with a super-sized prize over $4.56 million. Of course, don't get too attached to all those competitors; in the first few challenges, only half of each group will get to continue, meaning that for most of the series, it will be following a much more manageable group of contestants.

The idea, of course, is that if those people beat out 400 others, they're going to be elite, and pretty fun to watch on TV. And while the show obviously doesn't ask anyone to risk their life, it's certainly high stakes.

You can see the trailer below.

A number of contestants on the show had to be treated for weather-related symptoms during production of one early episode. According to Variety, over 400 players were engaged in a massive game of Red Light, Green Light (also sometimes called Statues) on Monday, and three had to be treated during the game. Two were treated for "mild ailments" related to a powerful cold snap happening in the United Kingdom, where the show was filmed. Reportedly, a third contestant had to be treated after running into a wall. It appears that on-set medics were able to manage the injuries, and no one was hospitalized, although later, contestants would blast the game as "cruel" and "rigged," claiming that the contestants were being treated "like horses."

"Some people couldn't move their feet because it was so cold," an eliminated player reportedly told British tabloid The Sun. "You could hear someone yell 'medic' and the crew would rush on. We ended up standing there for 30 minutes between takes."

"We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures," Netflix told Variety in a statement. "While it was very cold on set — and participants were prepared for that — any claims of serious injury are untrue."

Here's Netflix's official synopsis:

Though the reality version of Squid Game isn't a matter of life or death, there's still a lot on the line: 456 players will compete to win $4.56 million, the largest cash prize in reality television history. Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they'll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies and timely betrayals to follow.

Squid Game: The Challenge will debut on Netflix on November 22.