MrBeast Says Next Video is His "Biggest Ever," Double the Size of Squid Game Recreation

MrBeast has made a massive name for himself on YouTube thanks to over-the-top videos that see him pumping tons of money into some of the more ridiculous videos you'll see on the platform. As one of the biggest channels in terms of views and subscribers, MrBeast has all kinds of high-performing videos, but one of his most famous is the Squid Game recreation game show he and his team put together in 2021. Now, the team is working on what MrBeast calls his "biggest video yet," which will feature sets that are double the size of what we saw in the Squid Game video, with a production budget to match.

As spotted by Dexerto, the video is set to launch on August 19 as MrBeast's weekly Saturday video. The creator took to Twitter where he said that the upcoming video is bringing "a subscriber from every country on earth [to] compete in [his] own version of Extreme Olympics." As mentioned above, MrBeast then said that "the sets are 2x bigger than [their] squid game sets and it's [his] biggest video ever." He also shared some screenshots and then a short teaser video. Like MrBeast says, the sets look absolutely massive and should make for quite a video.

Here’s a sneak peak of next Saturday’s video! (this is just one of the challenges, the other sets are also insane 🤪) pic.twitter.com/2He1NZFaO0 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 14, 2023

This makes sense if you consider how much money MrBeast and his crew are dropping into this project. In the Twitter replies, MrBeast responded to a fan asking about the budget, saying that the team spent "Over $4,000,000." That is a staggering number for most, but that's about par for the course for MrBeast and his team. It'll be fun to see if this video eclipses the original Squid Game video in terms of views. That's always going to be the goal, but without a massively popular media property bringing people in, this new video might not be able to reach those heights. Though, MrBeast's brand is so strong these days that it probably doesn't matter.

Either way, this video will be out on August 19 as long as nothing goes wrong on MrBeast's end. Of course, it's not all been rosy for the popular creator recently, as it was revealed a week ago that he's in the middle of a series of lawsuits surrounding the MrBeast Burger brand.