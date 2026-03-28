Star Trek Fans Nail the Franchise’s Perfect Future After The Latest Show’s Cancellation

The latest Star Trek news has polarized fans with the cancelation of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. There are countless fans who are rejoicing that their complaints might have played a role in the new show ending. At the same time, there are people flooding social media, talking about how much they loved the series and how they are disappointed that Paramount cancelled the new series just to make another sect of the fandom happy. While even William Shatner has come out in defense of Starfleet Academy on social media, saying there should be shows for all fans, it won’t stop the online arguments anytime soon.

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However, there is one area where a lot of Star Trek fans have come together with a great idea for the possible future of the franchise. In a recent Reddit thread, one fan mentioned that when Alex Kurtzman steps down as the executive producer, Seth MacFarlane should take over as the next man to lead the franchise into the future.

Seth MacFarlane Has a Solid Grasp of What Makes Star Trek Great

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There might be many fans who feel that Seth MacFarlane would be a terrible choice to take over the Star Trek franchise because they only know him from his work on shows like Family Guy and American Dad, as well as the terribly reviewed movie, A Million Ways to Die in the West. However, taking a look at his brilliant sci-fi comedy series, The Orville, knows that he has a strong grasp on what makes Star Trek stories work so well.

“I know The Orville wasn’t flawless. Some episodes missed the mark, and the humor was sometimes a bit ‘off.’ But because it wasn’t officially Star Trek, it had the freedom to experiment and try new things,” the OP wrote. “When you look past the occasional awkward joke, MacFarlane proved he genuinely gets the “feel” and optimism of the TNG era. If he were running actual Star Trek, he wouldn’t need to spoof it. He could just focus on the earnest, episodic sci-fi storytelling he clearly loves and understands.” This got a lot of people talking.

One of the biggest things that fans came up with was that he nailed the “morality play” aspect of The Original Series and The Next Generation. The commenters even said he returned to the lessons learned in later episodes better than even Star Trek did, and one person admitted that The Orville Season 3 felt like “pure Star Trek.” What MacFarlane did the best was that he used his crude humor that fans love to sneak in a very smart and respectful sci-fi television series. One Redditor broke it down, writing, “What I appreciated the most about Orville is that it looked more like Star Trek than new Star Trek shows.”

What hurt Star Trek: Starfleet Academy was that it tried something different and the approach was to bring in younger fans, which angered many older fans who seem determined to gatekeep the franchise. It almost seems like the only way to move forward for the older fans is to keep things the way they have always been and not to try anything new. This is also how the franchise could die. That could make Seth MacFarlane a perfect shepherd since he has mastered doing something new while tricking people into thinking he is doing what they wanted, and that might be the only way to create new fans while not causing old fans to rage about the new shows.

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