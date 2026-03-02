Star Trek’s Most Divisive Show Already Has Plans For Season 3 (Despite Cancellation Rumors)

There are a lot of fans who don’t like the most recent Star Trek series, and while cancellation rumors persist, the executive producers say they have plans to continue on. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premiered on January 15 and presented the next generation of crew members as they began training for the future. With the Season 1 finale coming later this month, fans have been mixed on the new show. There are those who love the new direction of the series, with the younger Starfleet hopefuls. Others hate it, dismissing it based on those differences, and some of these fans have claimed, without any evidence, that Paramount plans to cancel the show after the second season.

However, TrekMovie spoke to co-showrunner Noga Landau, along with series creator Gaia Violo, about the second season, which finished filming recently. Landau said there are no plans to end the series, remarking, “Absolutely not. We have so much story to tell. If anything – yeah, it is not the end.” At the same time, Violo said something a little alarming about the Season 2 finale. “It’s such a shocking ending, you do not want it to [end] – no, no,” Violo said.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 2 Ending on a Cliffhanger

This isn’t the first time someone has mentioned how Star Trek: Starfleet Academy ends its second season. Co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman said the series was planned for four seasons, to emulate the four-year college experience for these hopeful cadets. The second season ending on a cliffhanger is not normal for Star Trek properties, as shows like Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds ended seasons with the thought that it could be the series finale, just in case. Starfleet Academy wants more stories and maybe wants to ensure more seasons by ending on a cliffhanger.

However, the problem comes from Alex Kurtzman himself. Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout production company produces the show for CBS Studios, and he is the executive producer and co-showrunner. He said he plans to talk to Paramount about the future of his overall deal in overseeing Star Trek TV, and is hopeful. However, it isn’t set in stone. Furthermore, Landau admitted they don’t know if they will get a third season, but she said they are proud of Season 2 and “can’t wait for everybody to see it.”

The second season also features some changes to the cast, as Paul Giamatti will not return as Nus Braka in the next season. He served as the first season’s villain, but he admitted the finale is open-ended, and he could return if Starfleet Academy receives a third season. However, for Tig Notaro fans, actor Karim Diané (Jay-Den Kraag) said the second season will be “wild” and will feature more of Notaro as Jett Reno.

There is no word yet on when Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Season 2 will hit Paramount+, but since it has already finished filming, there is a good chance it could arrive before 2027, unless the streaming service wants to keep it on the same schedule as the first season.

