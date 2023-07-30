The cast of the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka is a who's who of Star Wars characters. But who's who? Set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, the spin-off from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni features the live-action debuts of such fan-favorite animated characters as the Twi'lek pilot Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), rebellious Mandalorian graffiti artist Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and the blue-skinned Imperial Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Ahsoka also marks the first live-action appearance of the Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), who disappeared years earlier into the Unknown Regions of the galaxy in Rebels. To keep track of the new and returning characters in Ahsoka, Lucasfilm has revealed the official character descriptions. Along with the eponymous Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), the former Jedi padawan of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), the series introduces new characters, including the Jedi defector Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and his lightsaber-wielding apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). Below, meet the characters of Star Wars: Ahsoka, scheduled to premiere August 23rd on Disney+.

Ahsoka Tano Former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano once served as the Padawan learner to the Jedi Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars. A respected leader and warrior attuned to the light side of the Force, Ahsoka grew into a formidable fighter before the Empire's reign changed the course of galactic history. Although she walked away from the Jedi Order, she continued to stand up for those fighting for peace and justice in the galaxy long after the fall of the Republic. prevnext

Hera Syndulla Once the heart of the Ghost crew during the age of the Empire, Hera Syndulla continues to serve as the captain of her ship while fighting for freedom from oppression as a general in the New Republic during an era of reconstruction. A gifted pilot with a knack for dogfighting with TIE fighters and a steadfast leader who was instrumental in leading the successful Lothal rebellion, Syndulla is now a mother, veteran, and general. prevnext

Sabine Wren Sabine Wren is a Mandalorian warrior and graffiti artist with a creative and rebellious spirit. Independent by nature, during the age of the Empire a young Sabine defected from the Imperial Academy of Mandalore and joined a small rebel cell operating out of the Ghost and led by Hera Syndulla and the Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus. With a gift for colorful explosives and uniquely-painted beskar, Sabine's signature starbird — a mark she left to sign her street art and other handiwork — inspired what would become the symbol for the Rebel Alliance. prevnext

Professor Huyang An ancient droid, but still quick of mind, Huyang oversaw the construction of lightsabers in the Jedi Order for centuries. After the fall of the Republic and the Jedi, his databanks remain a repository of ancient Jedi lore, including an exacting record of every lightsaber constructed under his supervision. A storied architect and professor, during the Clone Wars Huyang was based out of the training vessel Crucible, where he guided younglings in the art of saber construction as part of their journey to become Padawans. He continues to be operational after the end of the Jedi Order, surviving through the rise and fall of the Empire, to see the dawn of the New Republic. prevnext

Baylan Skoll Baylan Skoll is lightsaber-wielding mercenary for hire overseeing his apprentice Shin Hati. But make no mistake: although there was a time when Skoll knew the acclaimed Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, Baylan is no Jedi. Now allied to Morgan Elsbeth, the former Magistrate of Calodan, after the fall of the Jedi and the Empire, Skoll remains a shrewd fighter in search of power who believes that another war is inevitable. prevnext

Shin Hati The eager apprentice of Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati is adept at lightsaber combat, a skill she uses in their work as mercenaries allied to Morgan Elsbeth, the former Magistrate of Calodan. prevnext

Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth The cold-hearted former Magistrate of Calodan, Morgan Elsbeth is an ally of Grand Admiral Thrawn and an enemy of the New Republic. A formidable fighter with a mysterious past, Elsbeth once hunted Ahsoka Tano on the world of Corvus before she was bested in battle and arrested for acting as an Imperial sympathizer. prevnext

Grand Admiral Thrawn When Governor Pryce of Lothal wanted a stronger commander to dismantle the rebellion, the Empire answered with Grand Admiral Thrawn. Thrawn was a male Chiss, with striking blue skin, red eyes, and an angular face, known for his brilliant strategic mind and ruthlessness. He was determined to "pull the rebels apart piece by piece." prevnext

Marrok the Inquisitor Once an Inquisitor hunting Jedi for the Empire, the mysterious Marrok now works as a mercenary hired by Morgan Elsbeth to carry out dark deeds. Fully encased in battered battle armor, the warrior still carries a red double-bladed saber with a circular hilt. prevnext

Mon Mothma Working in secret as one of the founders of the Rebel Alliance, Senator Mon Mothma of Chandrila carefully navigates the dangerous shadows of Coruscant politics in her efforts to build a viable rebellion. Once a leader of the Galactic Senate's Loyalist faction, Mon Mothma opposed Supreme Chancellor Palpatine's policies during the final days of the Republic. After the rise of the Empire, Mothma continues to serve her constituents on Coruscant while working on her ultimate goal: the Alliance to Restore the Republic. prevnext