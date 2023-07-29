Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Reveals if You Need To Watch Rebels

Star Wars: Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson says that watching Star Wars Rebels before the Disney+ series might be a good idea. Before The Haunted Mansion premiered, The Hollywood Reporter spoke to the Lucasfilm actress about the show. Dave Filoni's comments about watching Rebels before beginning Ahsoka are still ringing in people's ears. While you might not be absolutely lost without the animated series as a foundation, brushing up on those details sounds like it will enhance the experience. Dawson said, "Oh my goodness, yes. Natasha [Liu Bordizzo] said something to that effect, and there was some fanfare about it. But it's important."

"With Star Wars fans, there's folks who really just watch the films, but now and especially with The Mandalorian, more [and more] people are watching the live-action shows. And then there are people who watch the animated shows," she continued. "There's even a tier beyond that with all the books and fan fiction. So there's different levels to the Star Wars family, and it's always been very highly considered to make sure [everyone can watch it]."

A Plea to Watch Animated Star Wars Shows

Ahsoka voice actress Ashley Eckstein thinks you should go ahead and watch all the animated stuff before the Disney+ show. Luckily it's all on the streaming platform right next to Star Wars: Ahsoka. During a recent interview with CinemaBlend, she talked about her excitement for the live-action show.

"I actually recommend to everyone who is excited about the upcoming Ahsoka series, I highly recommend that you take the time to watch Clone Wars, and watch Star Wars Rebels, and even Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Because if you don't, you're going to miss out on crucial, crucial backstory that you really need to know to fully enjoy the Ahsoka series, which is so exciting," Eckstein shared.

She added, "We're gonna get so many new and incredible stories, but without that backstory, and full understanding of who Ahsoka is and even who the other characters are, you're not going to have as rich or in-depth of an understanding and appreciation of what's going to happen in the series without the backstory, so I'm very grateful that Clone Wars and Rebels and Tales the Jedi are on Disney+. Any chance I get, I tell fans, 'Go and watch it and binge it before you watch the Ahsoka series. It's really gonna matter.'"

What To Expect From Ahsoka?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

