Star Wars: Ahsoka's Dian Lee Insonato Teases Her Villainous Return (Exclusive)

After appearing in just one episode of The Mandalorian, the villainous Morgan Elsbeth will return to the land of Star Wars later this year. One of Grand Admiral Thrawn's staunchest allies, the character—played by actor and martial artist Dian Lee Insonato—last served as the magistrate of Calodan, an Empire-run city on the planet Corvus. Though Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) dispatched of her in The Mandalorian, she'll soon return in Ahsoka to appear alongside Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) himself.

As Insonato told us herself at Star Wars Celebration on Saturday, fans will finally get some of the enigmatic character's backstory as the live-action series works to lay the groundwork for both she and Thrawn.

"I will tell you this because I don't want to spoil it for people: she's definitely got issues. She's cold-hearted, but she's absolutely still very loyal to Thrawn and that's not going to stop. She's extremely dedicated to him," the actor told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "I also think audiences are going to be surprised because they get to explore her background more and that's really cool."

What can fans expect from Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka?

Make no mistake about it: Thrawn is one bad dude, only don't get him confused with Darth Vader. While Vader uses the Force to his benefit, Lucasfilm exec Dave Filoni made sure to remind us that Thrawn is far from the iconic villain.

"The genius of Thrawn is that he's not Darth Vader. He doesn't even try to be," Filoni told us at Celebration. "He doesn't have the Force. But he's smart and he's calculating. He's like a Moriarty, he's going to outthink you and out chess move you, so those are the things that I really liked."

Star Wars: Ahsoka is expected to debut on Disney+ this August. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

