Andor Stars Tease Their “Bonkers Complicated” Romance in Season 2

Two of the stars of Andor are discussing their intriguing romance ahead of the second season. The critically acclaimed Andor returns to Disney+ for its final season, as it revs up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Fans have latched on to many characters in Andor, including Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Syril Karn (Kyle Soller). Both characters have a role to play in the Empire, but what fans are more interested in is seeing where Dedra and Syril’s relationship will go in Season 2. Luckily, the actors who play Syril and Dedra have given some clues on what Andor fans can expect.

ComicBook spoke to Denise Gough and Kyle Soller about Andor Season 2 at Star Wars Celebration over the weekend. First up was Gough, who was asked to describe Syril and Dedra’s relationship on a scale of “Super Chill” to “Very Complicated.” Gough went with “Very Complicated” for her answer.

Kyle Soller was asked the same question, and he went with “Bonkers Complicated” for his response. “Denise and I have joked about it a lot, but we find it really hard to describe,” he said. “They’re these just two very strange animals. It’s like they’re from different countries and they need different things, but they’re in the same zoo enclosure. How do they interact with each other? Tony [Gilroy] is a genius, and he just set up all these little circumstances of how them coming together starts to unravel everything they held to be true. But it’s weird. There’s a lot of staring. There’s a lot of, ‘I don’t know what you’re thinking and I’m short-circuiting.’”

Denise Gough has previously talked about Dedra and Syril’s relationship on Andor Season 2, calling it a “bit of freak in each other.” The actress shared that Dedra and Syril are actually a good fit for each other, but the former’s staunch dedication to the Empire and enforcing order prevents her from becoming too close to Syril. She then added that she doesn’t see a “healthy normal relationship” for Dedra.

“There’s a bit of freak in each other. There’s someone for everyone, right?” Gough told Collider. “They fit each other’s wound somehow. Unfortunately, Dedra, is really not capable. She can’t help but manipulate because her one true love is the Empire! She kind of denies herself trying to get to a point where she could be really intimate with somebody because her boyfriend is the Empire! It’s not really him that brings out the worst in her — it’s the Empire! You have to watch to see what she gets involved in. But there are things that she has to do this season for the Empire that means she has to sacrifice any possibility that she can have a healthy normal relationship.”

Andor will mark the end of showrunner Tony Gilroy’s run on Star Wars for the foreseeable future. Gilroy was a co-writer on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and took over as showrunner of Andor early in its development. He said he wants to work on something else “for a while,” and is already hard at work on another movie in pre-production.

“Man, I’ve been here for five and a half years, and then Rogue before that,” Gilroy said. “24 episodes. I think I’ve taken care of my patch of the garden pretty well, I think I’d like to try something else for a while.”

Andor returns for its second and final season on Tuesday, April 22nd on Disney+.