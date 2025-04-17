A Major Star Wars Character Won’t Be In Andor Season 2 (and We’re Disappointed)

Andor Season 2 is set to feature several familiar faces from the Star Wars franchise, but there’s one key legacy character who won’t be returning. Vivien Lyra Blair, who played a young Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi, has confirmed she does not have a role on Andor. In an interview with Collider while promoting her Heroes & Villains clothing line, Blair addressed speculation that she might be reprising Leia in Andor Season 2, debunking any rumors people might have heard. She did not get into any specifics about why she isn’t coming back to the galaxy far, far away, only stating audiences won’t be seeing her.

“Some people have talked about cameos in Andor. I, unfortunately, don’t have anything in Andor Season 2, so you will not be seeing me there,” Blair said.

Blair’s performance as young Leia was one of the most memorable aspects of Obi-Wan Kenobi, leaving an impression on viewers by conveying the character’s high levels of sass. Blair brought a no-nonsense edge to the role, showing how this child would eventually grow into a fearless leader of the Rebellion. In the past, she’s discussed the possibility of returning to Star Wars at some point; Blair doubts there’d be a part for her in an Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2, but she’d be game for a Leia spinoff.

Recently, Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy opened up about featuring legacy characters in the series. He shared that there weren’t any Disney-enforced mandates regarding who should be included, but admitted there were a couple of people he wanted to bring back but couldn’t due to scheduling conflicts. One Star Wars legacy character was even recast for Andor Season 2. Gilroy did not mention whether or not Leia was ever considered.

Actors involved in major Hollywood franchises have been known to play coy about their involvement in upcoming projects (see: Andrew Garfield’s repeated denials about Spider-Man: No Way Home), so it’s possible Blair is doing her part to preserve a surprise cameo on Andor. Given Andor Season 2’s place in the Star Wars timeline, it’s conceivable she could play a teenage Leia in one of the early episodes. However, if Blair is telling the truth, it’ll be a disappointing development. In Obi-Wan Kenobi, she was able to leave her own stamp on such a legendary role while also honoring the late Carrie Fisher. Many fans would have enjoyed seeing her come back in some capacity, and Andor is a spot that would have been logical. The show deals with the origins of the Rebel Alliance, and Leia is such a critical rebel figure that it’d make sense for her to be involved somehow.

Lucasfilm struck gold casting Blair as Leia, so it would be a shame if the actress was one and done in Star Wars. It would be great to see her have a chance to revisit the role, filling in some gaps leading up to A New Hope. Unfortunately, odds are Obi-Wan Kenobi might be it for her; Andor is ending after Season 2 and there aren’t any other projects in development taking place around that part of the timeline. Right now, Blair is too young to play New Republic-era Leia in something like Ahsoka Season 2 or The Mandalorian & Grogu. Even if she never comes back, she undoubtedly left her mark on the franchise.