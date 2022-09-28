Did Andor Just Open The Door For a Fan-Favorite Star Wars Character's Live-Action Debut?

Star Wars: Andor Episode 4 did a lot to expand the scope of the series from the small corner of the galaxy that we got in the three-episode first arc. One window we got was a look at the interior workings of Coruscant during the Imperial era – and in doing so, we may have also gotten the first real plausible doorway for a fan-favorite Star Wars character to finally get a live-action debut!

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

In Andor Episode 4, "Aldhani" one story branch follows Stellan Skarsgård's mysterious Rebel Alliance leader Luthen Rael. It's revealed that Luthen is far from the hooded, stone-faced espionage operative and recruiter we met in the first arc of the series: in his daily life he's also a seemingly wealthy, influential, and prominent member of the Coruscant elite.

Specifically, though, Luthen Rael is an antiquities dealer of rare and valuable artifacts. His store is adorned with all kinds of deep-cut Easter eggs from Star Wars lore, but his presence in Andor, the time period of the story (5 BBY), and the specific nature of Luthen's profession and dual-sided character all adds up to the best doorway of opportunity for Doctor Chelli Lona Aphra to make a live-action debut in Star Wars!

Who Is Doctor Aphra?

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Doctor Aphra is a character that was first introduced in Star Wars comics of the mid-2010s (Darth Vader Vol. 3 #3 in 2015). Aphra is kind of a mix of Harrison Ford's two most iconic roles (Han Solo and Indiana Jones); she's a brilliant but ne'er do well archaeologist, thief, smuggler, hacker, and all-around hustler, who loves playing all sides of the Galactic Civil War (the Rebels, the Empire, the syndicates, the science guilds, the wealthy and powerful elite) for her own gain. Aphra's forte is hunting down and successfully obtaining ancient artifacts of incredible power, which are thought to be lost or unobtainable.

Aphra has gained popularity in Star Wars due to her rascally adventures, openly LGBTQ+ status, and the way that creators have so successfully retconned her into the series lore. Aphra has served Darth Vader; was responsible for selling out the location of the Rebel base on Hoth to the Empire; been tenuous allies with Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and other key Rebellion heroes. She also ran with a fan-favorite crew that included Book of Boba Fett's "Black Wookiee" Black Krrsantan, and evil killer versions of C-3PO and R2-D2 named 0-0-0, and BT-1. Aphra's connections extend all across the Star Wars Universe, making her a pivotal character in the franchise.

Hardcore Star Wars fans have been endorsing the idea of live-action Aphra for years now; Andor's story of a man stepping between the worlds of rebellious espionage and high-grade antiquities may be our best hope for her yet.

Star Wars: Andor streams new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.