ComicBook Nation: Star Wars Andor Premiere Review & Discussion

The CB Nation crew Reviews and discusses the Star Wars: Andor premiere episodes, then it's geek tv recaps with new episodes of House of the Dragon, She-Hulk, and The Rings of Power – plus new Comics talk to close the show out!

In his reaction to Star Wars: Andor, ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw said:

Whatever else is said, #Andor is through and through a Tony Gilroy vision. It is everything Bourne & Michael Clayton are, w/ their esoteric worlds and inside-ball lingo – it is NOT #StarWars in the traditional sense a lot of fans might expect (or want). I'm digging it for the way Gilroy focuses on the core theme of how good and evil truly battle: in the everyday, in-the-moment choices that individuals make, and why. ANDOR is showing with meticulous detail how a Galactic Empire gets built (in the hearts of people as much as physically and/or politically) and how frighteningly close we may actually be to it. It's a fascinating study within this era of the Star Wars Timeline.

