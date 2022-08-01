Star Wars: Andor Announces New Trailer

The Rebellion begins when the new Andor trailer arrives on Good Morning America. The Star Wars prequel series, which returns to the era of the Empire five years before the events of Rogue One, follows Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) transformation from revolution-averse refugee to Rebel spy. Months after a teaser trailer released during Star Wars Celebration revealed a sneak peek at the burgeoning rebellion — and the return of future Rebel leader Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) — ABC's GMA announced Luna will appear live on the program to drop the first full-length Andor trailer Monday, August 1.

Series creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy, who wrote the Bourne trilogy and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, has revealed that the 12-episode first season will take place over one year; a confirmed second season will span another four years leading into Rogue One.

The series, which is streaming August 31 on Disney+, will explore how Andor became the hero who would sacrifice himself alongside Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and their Rogue One squad to to steal the plans to the Death Star — enabling Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to deliver the killing blow to the Empire's super-weapon in A New Hope.

TOMORROW ON GMA: Diego Luna joins us LIVE with a special and exclusive GMA first look at the all-new trailer for #Andor, a new @starwars series streaming soon only on @disneyplus! pic.twitter.com/M62SsFHSJK — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 31, 2022

"This guy gave his life for the galaxy, right? I mean, he consciously, soberly, without vanity or recognition, sacrificed himself. Who does that?" Gilroy told Vanity Fair of Luna's spy-slash-assassin. "That's what this first season is about. It's about him being really revolution-averse, and cynical, and lost, and kind of a mess."

Andor begins with the destruction of Cassian's birth world and revolves around his adopted home, the setting for the first season as "we watch that place become radicalized," Gilroy explained. "Then we see another planet that's completely taken apart in a colonial kind of way. The Empire is expanding rapidly. They're wiping out anybody who's in their way."

Lucasfilm describes Andor: "The series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero."

Starring Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw, Star Wars: Andor is streaming August 31 on Disney+.